HIGH SCHOOL SIGNINGS: Permian quintet makes college choices

Five Permian athletes made it official to take the next step in their collegiate careers as they signed their letters of intent during a ceremony Friday at the Permian High School Auditorium.

Carson Roberts (Sam Houston State) and James Bruce (Weber State) both signed on to continue playing football.

Bridgette Pando (acrobatics and tumbling) committed to Mary-Hardin Baylor, while Aliyah Lara (softball) will continue her athletic career at Midland College and Easton Hernandez (baseball) signed with Angelina College.

Roberts will be entering the Division I level after his record-setting career at Permian as a kicker.

“It’s a huge blessing,” Roberts said. “It’s a great honor. I’m just thankful for God to give me this opportunity.”

Roberts set the all-time school record with 171 career PAT conversions at Permian.

He holds the career record for career points by field goals and PATs and also has the record for most PAT conversions in a game and is the only player in Permian history to have two perfect seasons in PATs.

“It’s something else,” Roberts said. “I never would’ve expected to be playing football since I started off playing soccer. But it’s crazy how things have changed.”

Also signing on to the Division I level, Bruce will be joining a Weber State program that is coming off an 11-4 record in 2019 that included a trip to the NCAA FCS playoffs.

But Bruce was also amazed by Weber State’s campus in Ogden, Utah.

“It has great academics,” Bruce said. “It has a beautiful campus. It has a great football program. They’ve won the national championship a few times. Their coaching staff is unbelievable. They’re a great organization. It’s also in a small town so there’s a little bit of an Odessa feel to it.”

Permian head football coach Jeff Ellison was excited to see his players sign on to the next level.

“This is something that a lot of guys work for and dream about since they were little and there are not a lot of people who have that opportunity, so it’s an honor for them to do that,” Ellison said. “It’s a reward for all the hard work and academics that they’ve spent to get good at their craft. It’s a special day.”

Going the junior college route, Hernandez is looking forward to playing baseball at Angelina College.

“I feel pretty blessed,” Hernandez said. “I’m thankful for this opportunity and for this moment in my life. It’s been the best day of my life so far.”

With the Panthers’ baseball season just around the corner, Hernandez is coming back from a 2019 campaign that saw him make all-district 2-6A as an outfielder.

“It’s something that doesn’t happen all the time for every kid, but for Easton to be rewarded for his hard work and buying into the team and being a coachable kid, it’s good to see him rewarded for his work,” Permian baseball head coach Tate Criswell said.

Also playing at the junior college level, Lara will be staying close to home when she attends Midland College.

“My family is here, so it’s pretty cool that they can go out there and watch me play,” Lara said. “I’m excited to play for (Midland College). I will be with some great teammates and that’ll be really nice.”

Lara is a four-year letterman and is one of the team captains for this season.

“It’s incredible,” Permian head softball coach Kristin Williams said. “It says a lot about her, our program and it’s good to see her compete at the next level.”

Competing in acrobatics and tumbling, Permian gymnast Bridgette Pando is looking forward to the next stage of her career.

“I think the thing that excites me the most is that I can continue doing what I love,” Pando said.

Pando, who’s been competing at the varsity gymnastics level all four years has also made the all-district team as a freshman, sophomore and junior and has been a two-time medalist at the state gymnastics meet.

“I think it’s a well-deserved honor for her,” Permian girls gymnastics head coach Brandi Simmons said. “She’s a great athlete and a great student. I couldn’t be more proud of her.”