HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian falls to Abilene High in District 2-6A opener

ABILENE The Permian boys soccer team was unable to come away with a victory in its District 2-6A opener as the Panthers fell 4-3 to Abilene High Tuesday at Shotwell Stadium.

Cristian Acevedo finished with a hat trick for the Panthers (4-4-1 overall, 0-1-0 district), scoring unassisted and on a penalty kick. AJ Salcido assisted Acevedo on his third goal.

It was not enough as Abilene High (6-3-1, 1-0-0) opened with a victory.

Permian continues district play with a home match against Wolfforth Frenship at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Ratliff Stadium.