HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Wink, Seminole see seasons end in regional finals

The Wink and Seminole boys basketball teams both saw their seasons come to an end in their respective regional finals over the weekend.

Wink fell 85-65 to Clarendon Friday in the Class 2A Region I final at Littlefield High School and Seminole was defeated by Argyle 52-36 Saturday in the Class 4A Region I final at Clyde High School.

Wink (27-1) trailed 21-16 at the end of the first quarter before the Broncos began to pull away in the second quarter.

The Indians (21-7) got off to a tough start offensively, being held to just nine points in the first half against the Eagles. Argyle will play in the state semifinals for the second straight year and will play top-ranked Dallas Faith Family.