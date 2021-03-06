  • March 6, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Wink, Seminole see seasons end in regional finals - Odessa American: OA Varsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Wink, Seminole see seasons end in regional finals

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, March 6, 2021 8:13 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Wink, Seminole see seasons end in regional finals OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Wink and Seminole boys basketball teams both saw their seasons come to an end in their respective regional finals over the weekend.

Wink fell 85-65 to Clarendon Friday in the Class 2A Region I final at Littlefield High School and Seminole was defeated by Argyle 52-36 Saturday in the Class 4A Region I final at Clyde High School.

Wink (27-1) trailed 21-16 at the end of the first quarter before the Broncos began to pull away in the second quarter.

The Indians (21-7) got off to a tough start offensively, being held to just nine points in the first half against the Eagles. Argyle will play in the state semifinals for the second straight year and will play top-ranked Dallas Faith Family.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , on Saturday, March 6, 2021 8:13 pm. | Tags: , ,

Top Picks

Please enter a valid ID.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
52°
Humidity: 43%
Winds: SE at 10mph
Feels Like: 49°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 63°/Low 38°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 64°/Low 44°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

monday

weather
High 70°/Low 52°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 79°/Low 54°
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]