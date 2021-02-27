  • February 27, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Andrews finishes strong to take Tall City Invitational, Permian finishes second

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Andrews finishes strong to take Tall City Invitational, Permian finishes second

Posted: Saturday, February 27, 2021 7:22 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Andrews finishes strong to take Tall City Invitational, Permian finishes second By Chris Amaya camaya@oaoa.com 432-333-7791 Odessa American

MIDLAND The Andrews girls golf team bounced back to clinch a team title at the Tall City Invitational at Hogan Park Golf Course on Saturday.

The Lady Mustangs carded rounds of 340-306—646, using a strong final round to overtake first-round leader Permian.

The Lady Panthers (337-324—661) still managed to finish in second, five strokes ahead of Lubbock High (352-313 —666).

Permian head coach Rodney Roman said he saw growth from the teams he entered in the weekend competition. Some younger members of the Permian II team had positive flashes, but there are still some things to fix.

“We’re still growing, we’re still trying to get in a better mindset of golf,” Roman said. “We gotta control emotions, but we’re getting better at that.

“Hopefully by the time district gets around, we’re gonna be capable of putting it all together.”

Rylie Rodriguez paced the Lady Panthers with a total score of 152 to finish third individually. She opened the tournament tied for the medalist lead after shooting an opening round of 72.

Midland Lee’s Sarah Reed won the individual title after shooting a final round 67 to bring her total score to 141. Midland Trinity’s Ali Escamilla finished in second place, shooting a final round 71.

Warm weather conditions persisted throughout the Tall City Invitational’s second day. Shelbye Hill, Odessa High head coach, said her team missed two tournaments because of the inclement weather seen around the area.

Despite the setbacks, Hill said her team prepared well for the weekend tournament.

“My kids, they came ready to practice and they practiced hard for the four days that we got to practice this week,” Hill said. “I’m pretty proud of the way that they played this weekend.”

Odessa High closed the tournament with a final round 369, an improvement over the 390 the team posted Friday.

Midland High coach Bryan Sledge coordinated the event and said the tournament gave coaches and players a look at other teams in the district before they meet up on March 22 for the first round of the district tournament.

He considered this year’s competition a success because the teams were given two days of mostly clear weather to work with. Two years ago, the same event saw windy conditions that forced Sledge to move things from a Par 72 layout to a Par 3 course.

“The wind was a concern,” Sledge said. “We had two beautiful days, I couldn’t ask for better days to have it.”

The Permian and Odessa High girls golf teams will compete at the ECISD Invitational next week at the Odessa Country Club and Ratliff Ranch Golf Links. Hill said she wants the Lady Bronchos to focus on finding the mental game that will keep them steady throughout the competition, while Roman wants his Lady Panthers to work on their short game and finding their confidence.

Follow Chris Amaya on Twitter at @OA_CAmaya

