HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Frenship takes first at West Texas Classic

Another year, another West Texas Classic that belongs to the Wolfforth Frenship boys golf team.

The Tigers won this year’s tournament by shooting 4-under-par 572 for a first place finish, edging out District 2-6A rival Amarillo Tascosa, which shot a 609 total over 36 holes.

The two-day tournament began on Friday at the Odessa Country Club and wrapped up on Saturday at the Ratliff Ranch Golf Course.

“It’s always nice to come here,” Frenship head coach Dan McDonald said. “Permian does a first class job at hosting it. The courses are great. We’re used to playing at this course and it helps us when we get to district.”

The Tigers were in front both days, leading the pack after Friday when they shot 280 in the first round. On Saturday, they shot 292 to help protect their lead.

“As much as any, it showed us what we’re capable of,” McDonald said. “Saturday’s 292 is what we try to shoot and what we’re kind of used to getting, but we did pretty well (Friday). We had more depth than before and that’s what helped us.”

Frenship’s Logan Vargas ended the second day of the tournament the same way he finished the first as the junior golfer led his team and everyone else as an individual, taking first place with a 137 after shooting a 69 on Friday and a 68 on Saturday.

“He hits his driver a ton and he made a bunch of his putts yesterday,” McDonald said of Vargas. “Saturday was a little bit harder because it was colder and it was windy, but he still hit it pretty well. He’s a good player and he’s capable of doing this.”

“We know we can score low,” Vargas said. “We felt like everything was going our way these last two days. Saturday, we just went out and tried to do what we did on Friday and just go even lower.”

The conditions on Saturday were a little bit different than on Friday as the temperatures were slightly chilly at the start of the day with windy conditions.

“Today it was windier and the temperatures were colder, but I just stuck with my game,” Vargas said. “I thought I hit it better and putted better than on Friday.”

Vargas wasn’t alone on his team at the top of the standings. Frenship’s Jayce Hargrove (70-72—142) was second, while teammate Brian Boles (70-73—143) was third.

“I was happy with how we performed as a team on both days,” Vargas said. “It just felt good to get a win out there against a couple of good district opponents.”

Tascosa was led by Brock Buse, who went 73-78 for 145, while Baron Buse (75-77—152) was second on the team and Noah Valdez (75-79—154) was third.

Midland Lee I was third as Cameron Lopez shot 70-75—145 to lead the team. Paul Gomez (77—71—148) was second and Dylan Bowerman (82-84—165) was third.

Permian I shot a 626 total as Zach Robinson and Chase Williams led the group.

The Panthers finished tied for fifth with El Paso Coronado, which went 304 on Friday but had a rough Saturday, shooting 322.

Robinson had a better showing on Saturday than on Friday, shooting a 73 to finish with 149.

“Today, I felt a little bit more comfortable than on Friday,” Robinson said. “I don’t know why. I just got a little bit closer than on Friday and I felt a little bit more confident with the ball.

“I felt like I did pretty well. I had a lot of fun and that was the biggest thing. I’m glad to go out there with the guys and I felt like I scored the ball really well and felt good about it.”

Williams shot a 72 on Friday but had a 77 on Saturday to finish tied with Robinson.

“First day was pretty solid,” Williams said. “I had a bunch of pars and got up and down. My putting was solid. My second day, I couldn’t figure out how to hit a ball.”

Overall, Permian head coach Doak Huddleston was proud of his team’s effort.

“They performed very well,” Huddleston said. “They got better. They’re getting better with each tournament. We have some young kids but we also have some upperclassmen that are leading them pretty well. I’m proud of them.”

Odessa High I went 370-394—764 with Rudy Sanchez (83-83—166) leading the way with the team finishing 18th overall.