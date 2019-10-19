  • October 19, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Frenship takes first at West Texas Classic - Odessa American: OA Varsity

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Frenship takes first at West Texas Classic

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Golf Scores

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

West Texas Classic

Saturday, Ratliff Ranch

BOYS

Team Standings

1. Wolfforth Frenship, 280-292—572; 2. Amarillo Tascosa, 302-307—609; 3. Midland Lee I, 305-307—612; 4. Mansfield High, 304-311—615; 5. (tie) El Paso Coronado, 304-322—626 and Permian I 316-310—626; 7. San Angelo Central, 322-329--650; 8. Amarillo High, 323-334—657; 9. Seminole 332-332-664; 10. Andrews, 331-335—666; 11. Midland Christian, 326-345—671; 12. Midland Lee II, 338-348—686; 13. El Paso Franklin, 344-354—626; 14. Abilene High, 354-352—706; 15. Permian II, 345-367—712; 16. Midland High, 355—358—713; 17. Lubbock Coronado, 362—365—726; 18. Odessa High I, 370-394—764; 19. Monahans, 388-396—784; 20. Lubbock Monterey, 400-472--872; 21. Odessa High II, 438-452—890.

Top 10 Individuals

1. Logan Vargas, Wolfforth Frenship, 69-69—137; 2 Jayce Hargrove, Wolfforth Frenship, 70-72—142; 3. Brian Boles, Wolfforth Frenship, 70-73—143; 4. Richman Houston, Midland Christian, 70-74—144; 5. Brock Buse, Amarillo Tascosa, 73-78—145; 6. Cameron Lopez, Midland Lee I, 70-75—145; 7. (tie) Jackson Carr, Mansfield High, 71-77—148; and Paul Gomez 77-71—148; 9. Zach Robinson, Permian I, 76-73—149, 10. Chase Williams, Permian I, 72-77—149.

Team Results

WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP (280-292—572): Brian Boles, 70-73—143; Jayce Hargrove, 70-72—142; Logan Vargas, 69-68—137; Rex Newsom, 76-79—155; William Kimberly 71-95—166.

AMARILLO TASCOSA (302-307—609): Brock Buse, 73-78—145; Noah Valdez, 75-79—154; Colby Koetting, 79-79—158; Baron Buse, 75-777—152; Reed Whitehead, 84-85—169.

MIDLAND LEE I (305-307—612): Paul Gomez, 77-71—148; Cameron Lopez, 70-75—145; Jacskon Corner, 77-77—154; Caden Britton, 96-92—188; Dylan Bowerman, 82-84—165.

MANSFIELD HIGH (304-311—615): Jackson Carr, 71-777—148; Ryan Hailey, 80-80—160; Mason Krismer, 79-76—155; Landon Farrar, 77-78—155; Cullen Timms 77-82—159.

EL PASO CORONADO (304-322—626): Jackson Norwich, 73-78—151; Eddie Sandoval, 73-77—150; Ryan Lewis, 85-82—167; Cayle Beltran, 78-86—164; Gustavo Aviles, 80-85—165.

PERMIAN I (316-310—626): Zach Robinson, 76-73—149; Chase Williams, 72-77—149; Juan Elias, 84-78—162; Nick Pursley, 86-91—175; Jeff Gilsson, 84-91—175.

SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (322-329—650): Jaden Cates, 81-77-158; Enrique Leyva, 77-85—162; Miguel Flores-Acton, 80-78—158; Kolby Montgomery, 83-92—174; Drew Peddy, 89-89—178.

AMARLLO HIGH (323-336—659): Michael Chavez 80-78—158; Trent Thompson 92-90—182; Ian Phillips 82-85—167; Brax hightower 79-81—160; Keaton Richards 82-92—174.

SEMINOLE (332-332—664): Jake Berry, 84-80—184; Cason Johnson, 78-76—154; Ethan Robledo, 86-87—153; Drew Vest, 94-MS—94; Dylan Banman, 84-89—173.

ANDREWS (331-335—666): Slater Colbath, 71-81—152; Joey Jepperson, 81-78—159; Zane Dulin, 92-86—177; Ryan Flores, 88-90—178; Dustin Hathcock, 97-93—190.

MIDLAND CHRISTIAN (326-345—671): Richman Houston, 70-74—144; Ben Plemons, 84-87—171; Tucker Fleming, 84-92—176; Hunter Richardson, 88-92—180; Kade Burton, 94-101—195.

MIDLAND LEE II (338-348—686): Eli Martinez, 72-80—152; Victor Reyes, 92-88—180; Ryan Evans, 91-94—185; Fred Poe, 83-90—173; Jack Elphick, 95-90—185.

EL PASO FRANKLIN (344-354—698): Christian Escobar, 81-77—158; Joseph Vargas, 93-87—180; Cesar Lozano, 88-91—185; Andres Hinojos, 93-93—176; Emiliano Hurtado 92-106—198.

ABILENE HIGH (354-352—706): Jacob Wright, 77-79—156; Jack Flores, 91-90—181; Dylan Moncibais, 94-101—195; Griffin Camp, 92-91—183; Koller Lackey, 94-92—186.

PERMIAN II (345-367-712): Chris Solis, 83-91—174; Tyler McCullough, 86-91—177; Lucas Hagen, 88-90—178; Alan Martinez, 90-95—185; Ethan Sifuentez 88-103—191.

MIDLAND HIGH (355-358—713): Alec Young, 80-79—159; Joe Lesnick, 86-92—178; Wyatt Hinojosa, 92-87—178; Marquis Martinez, 98-100—198; Austin Ornelas, 99-117—226.

LUBBOCK CORONADO (362-365—726): Donovan Garza, 84-92—176; Tristan Garcia, 84-88—172; Sydrae Armendarez 93-93—186; Aaron James, 100-92—192; Chris Trevino 124-116—230.

ODESSA HIGH I (370-394—764): Rudy Sanchez, 83-83—166; Cody Jackson, 88-96—184; Nate Marquez, 100-105—205; Sebastian Garcia, 99-110—209; Dillon Nabarrette, 103-110—213.

MONAHANS (388-396—784): Aden Montez, 78-84—162; Connor Hendricks, 90-88—178; Matt Madrid, 104-NS; Jayden Cota, 116-128—244, Connor Heflin NS-96.

LUBBOCK MONTEREY (400-472—872): Hunter Davis, 80-83—163; Marcus Torres, 94-NS; Braxton Stephenson, 125-132—257; Logan Dyer, 117-131—248; Josh Pharr, 109-126—235.

ODESSA HIGH II (438-452—890): Abel Chavez, 107-96—203; Blake Dickson, 114-107—221; Aiden Dixon, 107-NS; Matthew Curd, 120-122—242; Noel Hinojos, 110-127—237.

Posted: Saturday, October 19, 2019 7:39 pm

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Frenship takes first at West Texas Classic By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

Another year, another West Texas Classic that belongs to the Wolfforth Frenship boys golf team.

The Tigers won this year’s tournament by shooting 4-under-par 572 for a first place finish, edging out District 2-6A rival Amarillo Tascosa, which shot a 609 total over 36 holes.

The two-day tournament began on Friday at the Odessa Country Club and wrapped up on Saturday at the Ratliff Ranch Golf Course.

“It’s always nice to come here,” Frenship head coach Dan McDonald said. “Permian does a first class job at hosting it. The courses are great. We’re used to playing at this course and it helps us when we get to district.”

The Tigers were in front both days, leading the pack after Friday when they shot 280 in the first round. On Saturday, they shot 292 to help protect their lead.

“As much as any, it showed us what we’re capable of,” McDonald said. “Saturday’s 292 is what we try to shoot and what we’re kind of used to getting, but we did pretty well (Friday). We had more depth than before and that’s what helped us.”

Frenship’s Logan Vargas ended the second day of the tournament the same way he finished the first as the junior golfer led his team and everyone else as an individual, taking first place with a 137 after shooting a 69 on Friday and a 68 on Saturday.

“He hits his driver a ton and he made a bunch of his putts yesterday,” McDonald said of Vargas. “Saturday was a little bit harder because it was colder and it was windy, but he still hit it pretty well. He’s a good player and he’s capable of doing this.”

“We know we can score low,” Vargas said. “We felt like everything was going our way these last two days. Saturday, we just went out and tried to do what we did on Friday and just go even lower.”

The conditions on Saturday were a little bit different than on Friday as the temperatures were slightly chilly at the start of the day with windy conditions.

“Today it was windier and the temperatures were colder, but I just stuck with my game,” Vargas said. “I thought I hit it better and putted better than on Friday.”

Vargas wasn’t alone on his team at the top of the standings. Frenship’s Jayce Hargrove (70-72—142) was second, while teammate Brian Boles (70-73—143) was third.

“I was happy with how we performed as a team on both days,” Vargas said. “It just felt good to get a win out there against a couple of good district opponents.”

Tascosa was led by Brock Buse, who went 73-78 for 145, while Baron Buse (75-77—152) was second on the team and Noah Valdez (75-79—154) was third.

Midland Lee I was third as Cameron Lopez shot 70-75—145 to lead the team. Paul Gomez (77—71—148) was second and Dylan Bowerman (82-84—165) was third.

Permian I shot a 626 total as Zach Robinson and Chase Williams led the group.

The Panthers finished tied for fifth with El Paso Coronado, which went 304 on Friday but had a rough Saturday, shooting 322.

Robinson had a better showing on Saturday than on Friday, shooting a 73 to finish with 149.

“Today, I felt a little bit more comfortable than on Friday,” Robinson said. “I don’t know why. I just got a little bit closer than on Friday and I felt a little bit more confident with the ball.

“I felt like I did pretty well. I had a lot of fun and that was the biggest thing. I’m glad to go out there with the guys and I felt like I scored the ball really well and felt good about it.”

Williams shot a 72 on Friday but had a 77 on Saturday to finish tied with Robinson.

“First day was pretty solid,” Williams said. “I had a bunch of pars and got up and down. My putting was solid. My second day, I couldn’t figure out how to hit a ball.”

Overall, Permian head coach Doak Huddleston was proud of his team’s effort.

“They performed very well,” Huddleston said. “They got better. They’re getting better with each tournament. We have some young kids but we also have some upperclassmen that are leading them pretty well. I’m proud of them.”

Odessa High I went 370-394—764 with Rudy Sanchez (83-83—166) leading the way with the team finishing 18th overall.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , on Saturday, October 19, 2019 7:39 pm.

Top Picks

Please enter a valid ID.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
63°
Humidity: 30%
Winds: SSE at 1mph
Feels Like: 63°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 80°/Low 56°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

sunday

weather
High 89°/Low 47°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 40s.

monday

weather
High 77°/Low 46°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]