  • November 11, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Wink advances to regional final

Posted: Wednesday, November 11, 2020 8:22 pm

The Wink volleyball team kept its strong playoff run going with a 25-11, 25-18, 25-10 sweep of De Leon in a Class 2A regional semifinal Tuesday at Sterling City.

The Lady Cats (27-2) advanced to the regional final and will face Albany (15-3) at 4 p.m. Saturday in Big Spring.

A victory would advance Wink to the state semifinals for the second straight year. Albany defeated Plains on Tuesday to set up the match.

In Class 1A, Van Horn saw its season come to an end in a five-set battle with Veribest defeating the Lady Eagles, 18-25, 11-25, 25-16, 25-15, 15-12 Tuesday in Monahans.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 8:22 pm.

