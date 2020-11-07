  • November 7, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Van Horn, Wink advance to regional semifinals - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Van Horn, Wink advance to regional semifinals

UIL Playoffs

Region I

CLASS 4A

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Hereford def. Pampa, 25-8, 25-18, 25-15

Decatur def. Argyle, 25-11, 25-19, 25-17

Canyon def. Monahans, 25-23, 25-22, 24-25, 25-23

Graham def. Stephenville, 22-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-27, 15-11

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Hereford (25-1, W4) vs. Decatur (25-1, W7), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Childress

Canyon (17-5, R4) vs. Graham (27-2, W5), 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Childress

———

CLASS 3A

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Brownfield def. Idalou, 25-21, 25-13, 25-13

Holliday def. Peaster, 25-23, 17-25, 14-25, 25-22, 15-6

Bushland def. Shallowater, 25-14, 25-10, 25-13

Henrietta def. Nocona, 23-25, 25-13, 21-24, 25-13, 15-10

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Brownfield (26-2, W3) vs. Holliday (22-4, W7), TBD

Bushland (27-2, W1), vs. Henrietta (23-7, R7), TBD

———

CLASS 2A

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Plains def. Sanford-Fritch, 25-12, 25-22, 25-21

Albany def. Coleman, forfeit

Wink def. Stinnett West Texas 25-18, 25-21, 25-22

De Leon def. Colorado City, 25-15, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Plains (21-4, W3), vs. Albany (R6), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Coahoma

Wink (26-2, W2) vs. De Leon (R8), TBD

———

CLASS 1A

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Sterling City def. Fort Davis, 25-18, 25-20, 14-25, 25-20

Vernon Northside def. Water Valley, 25-22, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18

Van Horn def. Aspermont, 24-26, 25-22, 25-23, 19-25, 15-9

Veribest def. Benjamin, 25-16, 25-14, 25-23

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Sterling City (19-7, W2) vs. Vernon Northside (R5), TBD

Van Horn (9-3, W1) vs. Veribest (19-1, W7), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Monahans

Posted: Saturday, November 7, 2020 6:54 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Van Horn, Wink advance to regional semifinals OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Van Horn and Wink volleyball teams advanced in the postseason by winning in their respective regional quarterfinal matchups Saturday.

Van Horn defeated Aspermont, 24-26, 25-22, 25-23, 19-25, 15-9, in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal match Saturday at the Andrews Performance Center.

Wink swept Stinnett West Texas, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22, in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal match against Stinnett West Texas in Shallowater.

The Lady Eagles will play Veribest in the regional semifinals next week at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Monahans. Wink will face De Leon with details still to be determined.

Prior to that, the Fort Davis volleyball team saw its season end as the Lady Indians fell 25-18, 25-20, 14-25, 25-20, to Sterling City in Andrews. Fort Davis finished the season at 15-10.

In Class 4A, Monahans fell in four sets, 25-23, 25-22, 24-25, 25-23, to Canyon Friday in Denver City.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

