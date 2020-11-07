HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Van Horn, Wink advance to regional semifinals

The Van Horn and Wink volleyball teams advanced in the postseason by winning in their respective regional quarterfinal matchups Saturday.

Van Horn defeated Aspermont, 24-26, 25-22, 25-23, 19-25, 15-9, in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal match Saturday at the Andrews Performance Center.

Wink swept Stinnett West Texas, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22, in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal match against Stinnett West Texas in Shallowater.

The Lady Eagles will play Veribest in the regional semifinals next week at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Monahans. Wink will face De Leon with details still to be determined.

Prior to that, the Fort Davis volleyball team saw its season end as the Lady Indians fell 25-18, 25-20, 14-25, 25-20, to Sterling City in Andrews. Fort Davis finished the season at 15-10.

In Class 4A, Monahans fell in four sets, 25-23, 25-22, 24-25, 25-23, to Canyon Friday in Denver City.