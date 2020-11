HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian wins in five sets

ABILENE The Lady Panthers needed five sets Saturday to defeat Abilene High in a District 2-6A matchup.

Permian won by scores of 17-25, 25-15, 24-26, 25-19, 16-14.

Jade Workman posted 16 kills, while Nyxalee Munoz had nine.

Bethani Fierro had two blocks for the Lady Panthers, while Natalia Abila had 25 digs. Iliana Garcia had 14 digs.

Permian is now 6-8 for the season and 4-5 in district.