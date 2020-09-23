  • September 23, 2020

Posted: Wednesday, September 23, 2020 7:17 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian to face only Abilene Cooper on Friday OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Permian volleyball team will now just be playing one game on Friday instead of two as originally scheduled.

The Lady Panthers will play at 6 p.m. at Abilene Cooper.

Permian was originally supposed to face Cooper and Abilene Wylie in a dual, however, Wylie has had to cancel due to COVID concerns.

The Lady Panthers (3-1 overall) are coming off a sweep of Amarillo Palo Duro Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

