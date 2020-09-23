HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian to face only Abilene Cooper on Friday

The Permian volleyball team will now just be playing one game on Friday instead of two as originally scheduled.
The Lady Panthers will play at 6 p.m. at Abilene Cooper.
Permian was originally supposed to face Cooper and Abilene Wylie in a dual, however, Wylie has had to cancel due to COVID concerns.
The Lady Panthers (3-1 overall) are coming off a sweep of Amarillo Palo Duro Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.
