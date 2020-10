HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian swept by Midland Lee

The Permian volleyball team was swept Friday by Midland Lee, losing 25-19, 25-18, 25-22 at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Jade Workman had a solid all-around effort for the Lady Panthers (5-5 overall, 2-3 District 2-6A) with seven kills, two blocks, 14 assists and 10 digs. Nyxalee Munoz led Permian with nine kills and a block, while Bethani Fierro contributed two kills and three blocks and Cianna Harris added four kills and an ace.

Denali Cardenas served up four aces to go with eight assists and nine digs. Iliana Garcia had a team-high 15 digs with an ace, and Natalia Abila added 12 digs.