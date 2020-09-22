HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian sweeps Amarillo Palo Duro

The Permian volleyball team continued its solid start to the season with a sweep over Amarillo Palo Duro Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Jade Workman was a standout for the Lady Panthers (3-1 overall), finishing with seven kills, 12 assists, four aces, two digs and a block. Nyxalee Munoz added a team-high nine kills and a pair of aces while Denali Cardenas led the team with 14 assists in the victory. The team finished the match with 13 aces against the Lady Dons.

Permian was scheduled to travel to Abilene Friday to face Abilene Cooper and Abilene Wylie. Wylie ISD announced on social media Tuesday that it was canceled due to a possible COVID-19 exposure within the program.

Permian head coach Gillian Herrera said that details of an updated schedule would come Wednesday.