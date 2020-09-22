  • September 22, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian sweeps Amarillo Palo Duro - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian sweeps Amarillo Palo Duro

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Permian def. Amarillo Palo Duro 25-13, 25-10, 25-12

At Permian Fieldhouse

Kills — Permian: Nyxalee Munoz 9, Jade Workman 7, Anahi Orona 6, Bethani Fierro 5, Cianna Harris 4, Sarahi Orona 3.

Blocks — Permian: Anahi Orona 1, Jade Workman 1.

Assists — Permian: Denali Cardenas 14, Jade Workman 12, Anyssa Cruz 2, Alizay Rivera 2, Cianna Harris 1.

Digs — Permian: Bethani Fierro 2, Natalia Abila 9, Anahi Orona 1, Nyxalee Munoz 1, Iliana Garcia 5, Jade Workman 2, Denali Cardenas 6, Anyssa Cruz 5, Alizay Rivera 1, Sarahi Orona 2.

Aces — Permian: Jade Workman 4, Anyssa Cruz 3, Alizay Rivera 3, Nyxalee Munoz 2, Natalia Abila 1.

Records

Permian 3-1.

Posted: Tuesday, September 22, 2020 8:31 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian sweeps Amarillo Palo Duro OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Permian volleyball team continued its solid start to the season with a sweep over Amarillo Palo Duro Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Jade Workman was a standout for the Lady Panthers (3-1 overall), finishing with seven kills, 12 assists, four aces, two digs and a block. Nyxalee Munoz added a team-high nine kills and a pair of aces while Denali Cardenas led the team with 14 assists in the victory. The team finished the match with 13 aces against the Lady Dons.

Permian was scheduled to travel to Abilene Friday to face Abilene Cooper and Abilene Wylie. Wylie ISD announced on social media Tuesday that it was canceled due to a possible COVID-19 exposure within the program.

Permian head coach Gillian Herrera said that details of an updated schedule would come Wednesday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 8:31 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
72°
Humidity: 41%
Winds: ESE at 9mph
Feels Like: 72°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 86°/Low 59°
A few clouds. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 87°/Low 59°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

thursday

weather
High 90°/Low 63°
Sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]