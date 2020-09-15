HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian splits with Snyder, Monahans to start season

After waiting nearly a month to play, the Permian volleyball team got to finally make its 2020 debut in a dual match with Snyder and Monahans Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

The Lady Panthers earned a split of the opening matches, sweeping Snyder 25-18, 25-21, 25-22, while Monahans defeated Permian in four sets, 25-16, 25-19, 20-25, 25-23. The Lady Loboes swept Snyder, 25-18, 25-13, 25-22, in the first match of the dual.

“I liked our intensity tonight,” Permian head coach Gillian Herrera said. “I think we improved a lot. It’s only our first two matches of the year so you don’t really know what to expect. I have a younger group this year and I was proud of the way they performed.”

The first match for the Lady Panthers showcased their ability to erase early deficits.

After falling behind 6-3 in the first set, Permian (1-1) quickly erased the deficit with a 4-1 run to even the set at 7-all.

The Lady Tigers (3-15) and Lady Panthers went back-and-forth for a stretch before Permian ran off six straight points to go up 16-10. Permian’s Natalia Abila capped off the run with an ace as the Lady Panthers pulled away to take the first set.

Snyder got off to another quick start with a 6-3 lead in the second set and eventually turning that into a 20-14 advantage.

The Lady Panthers had an answer, however, as they chipped away thanks to some timely kills from Jade Workman and Sarahi Orona combined with a number of errors from Snyder.

The result: A torrid 11-1 run to close the second set in favor of Permian.

Workman and Bethani Fierro finished the Snyder match with eight kills each while Orona and Nyxalee Munoz had six kills for the Lady Panthers. Munoz also had seven kills in the final match against Monahans.

That momentum carried over into the third set as Permian built a comfortable lead before holding off a late charge by Snyder. After being tied at 21-21 at one point, the Lady Panthers earned four of the final five points to close out the match.

The match between the Lady Panthers and Lady Loboes turned out to be a back-and-forth battle. After starting out at 8-all, Monahans (11-6) began to gain some momentum with a 5-0 run to take a 13-8 lead before pulling away even further to take the first set.

Things looked promising for Permian in the second set when it got off to a 6-3 advantage.

Monahans had its own answer and worked its way back to claim a 12-11 lead, the first of the second set for the Lady Loboes.

Permian reclaimed the lead for a moment before an ace from Monahans’ Taryn Griner gave the Loboes an 18-17 lead. Griner’s ace was the highlight of a 10-2 run for Monahans to take the second set. She finished with 10 kills, six digs, five aces and three blocks.

Permian did not go away quietly, jumping out to an early 5-2 lead before the Lady Loboes ran off seven straight points to take a 9-5 lead.

The Lady Panthers stayed in it and took advantage of some unforced errors from Monahans to build a 20-12 lead before holding on to take the third set.

“I felt like we were really clicking with a lot of intensity and urgency in the first two sets,” Monahans head coach Candace Barnett said. “We just started making too many errors in that third set. It was good to see a sense of urgency from our team though.

Permian pushed Monahans to the brink of a fifth set. However, Monahans got its last point thanks to a Permian hit that grazed off the top off the boundary pole on top of the net.

