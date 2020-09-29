  • September 29, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian rallies to defeat Abilene High in District 2-6A opener

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian rallies to defeat Abilene High in District 2-6A opener

Permian def. Abilene High 21-25, 25-20, 25-22, 26-24

 

At Permian Fieldhouse

Kills — Abilene High:, Gentri Anderson 11, Jadyn Hernandez 8, Mia Cairo 7, Sarah Cox 6, Isa Escobedo 4, Aven Horn 3, Maddie Perez 1, Shea Bruntmyer 1. Permian: Nyxalee Munoz 13, Anahi Orona 10, Jade Workman 7, Bethani Fierro 5, Cianna Harris 3, Sarahi Orona 1.

Blocks — Abilene High: Jadyn Hernandez 3, Mia Cairo 1. Permian: Bethani Fierro 1.

Assists — Abilene High: Shea Bruntmyer 15, Aven Horn 12, Gentri Anderson 1, Isa Escobedo 1, Sarah Cox 1. Permian: Jade Workman 16, Denali Cardenas 13, Iliana Garcia 3, Anyssa Cruz 1.

Digs — Abilene High: Gentri Anderson 21, Maddie Perez 18, Sarah Cox 16, Aven Horn 7, Shea Bruntmyer 4. Isa Escobedo 2, Mia Cairo 2, Jadyn Hernandez 1. Permian: Natalia Abila 14, Jade Workman 11, Iliana Garcia 6, Anyssa Cruz 6, Denali Cardenas 5, Nyxalee Munoz 4,  Bethani Fierro 2, Anahi Orona 2, Sarahi Orona 2, Monica Hinojos 1.

Aces — Abilene High: Shea Bruntmyer 4, Jadyn Hernandez 2, Sarah Cox 1, Gentri Anderson 1, Maddie Perez 1. Permian: Denali Cardenas 7, Iliana Garcia 3, Jade Workman 3, Nyxalee Munoz 3, Natalia Abila 2.

Records

Abilene High 2-4 (0-1 District 2-6A); Permian 4-2 (1-0).

 

Posted: Tuesday, September 29, 2020 9:24 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian rallies to defeat Abilene High in District 2-6A opener By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

The Permian volleyball team wanted to get off to a good start in its District 2-6A opener.

The Lady Panthers did just that as they rallied to defeat Abilene High in four sets, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22, 26-24, Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Junior Nyxalee Munoz finished with a match-high 13 kills to lead Permian (4-2 overall, 1-0 District 2-6A) to go with three aces.

Anahi Orona added 10 kills and freshman Jade Workman finished with a team-high 16 assists to go with her 11 digs, seven kills, and three aces.

“I felt like we were a little bit nervous to start out in that first set because we knew how important it was to get off to a good start,” Permian head coach Gillian Herrera said. “We do need to work on that but I was really proud of the way they handled the next three sets.”

Despite the early nerves, the Lady Panthers got off to a strong start in the first set by running off four straight points. Abilene High (2-4, 0-1) had its own response with a fivee-point run.

The Lady Eagles kept rallying and responding to Permian’s runs and closed out the set with another 5-0 run led by Jadyn Hernandez. Hernandez finished with eight kills, three blocks and two aces for the match.

Gentri Anderson led the Lady Eagles with 11 kills while Shea Bruntmyer and Aven Horn had 15 and 12 assists, respectively.

The second set was another back-and-forth affair as the Lady Panthers led on three separate occasions before the Lady Eagles rallied to take a 20-19 lead. Permian had an answer of its own, closing out the second set with a 6-0 run to even the match.

Permian got off to another quick start with a 5-1 lead in the third set, highlighted by one of seven aces from Denali Cardenas.

Again Abilene High would not go away and charged ahead with an 8-0 run to turn a 12-7 deficit into a 15-12 advantage.

The Lady Panthers rallied with a 7-1 run of their own, taking the set with an ace from Munoz.

“I am very pleased with our effort and that’s what I wanted to see from my young team tonight,” Abilene High head coach Devron Shepherd said. “The difference was that Permian was able to capitalize on hitting some of our holes defensively and that’s something we’re going to have to work on.”

Permian created some separation early in the final set with a 9-5 lead before Abilene High closed the gap to tie the set, 13-13, and then again at 24-24.

The Lady Panthers got the points they needed to close out the match thanks to an Abilene High service error and a final kill from Workman.

