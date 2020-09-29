HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian rallies to defeat Abilene High in District 2-6A opener

The Permian volleyball team wanted to get off to a good start in its District 2-6A opener.

The Lady Panthers did just that as they rallied to defeat Abilene High in four sets, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22, 26-24, Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Junior Nyxalee Munoz finished with a match-high 13 kills to lead Permian (4-2 overall, 1-0 District 2-6A) to go with three aces.

Anahi Orona added 10 kills and freshman Jade Workman finished with a team-high 16 assists to go with her 11 digs, seven kills, and three aces.

“I felt like we were a little bit nervous to start out in that first set because we knew how important it was to get off to a good start,” Permian head coach Gillian Herrera said. “We do need to work on that but I was really proud of the way they handled the next three sets.”

Despite the early nerves, the Lady Panthers got off to a strong start in the first set by running off four straight points. Abilene High (2-4, 0-1) had its own response with a fivee-point run.

The Lady Eagles kept rallying and responding to Permian’s runs and closed out the set with another 5-0 run led by Jadyn Hernandez. Hernandez finished with eight kills, three blocks and two aces for the match.

Gentri Anderson led the Lady Eagles with 11 kills while Shea Bruntmyer and Aven Horn had 15 and 12 assists, respectively.

The second set was another back-and-forth affair as the Lady Panthers led on three separate occasions before the Lady Eagles rallied to take a 20-19 lead. Permian had an answer of its own, closing out the second set with a 6-0 run to even the match.

Permian got off to another quick start with a 5-1 lead in the third set, highlighted by one of seven aces from Denali Cardenas.

Again Abilene High would not go away and charged ahead with an 8-0 run to turn a 12-7 deficit into a 15-12 advantage.

The Lady Panthers rallied with a 7-1 run of their own, taking the set with an ace from Munoz.

“I am very pleased with our effort and that’s what I wanted to see from my young team tonight,” Abilene High head coach Devron Shepherd said. “The difference was that Permian was able to capitalize on hitting some of our holes defensively and that’s something we’re going to have to work on.”

Permian created some separation early in the final set with a 9-5 lead before Abilene High closed the gap to tie the set, 13-13, and then again at 24-24.

The Lady Panthers got the points they needed to close out the match thanks to an Abilene High service error and a final kill from Workman.