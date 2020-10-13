HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian pulls away from Odessa High

Both the Permian and Odessa High volleyball teams entered Tuesday’s rivalry match looking to get things going back in the right direction.

The Lady Panthers were able to take care of business and delivered with a 25-18, 25-9, 20-25, 25-8, victory over the shorthanded Lady Bronchos at the Permian Fieldhouse.

The victory snapped a two-match losing streak for Permian. Odessa High only had seven players available due to COVID-19 protocols or injuries.

It was also the first match that both teams had played since last Tuesday.

Permian (5-4 overall, 2-2 District 2-6A) had an open date Friday while Odessa High (2-10, 0-4) had its match against Wolfforth Frenship postponed.

Permian got off to a strong start in the first set by jumping out to an early 5-1 lead with kills from Bethani Fierro and Jade Workman along with an ace from Denali Cardenas.

Fierro finished with nine kills and two solo blocks for the match while Cardenas had a match-high 22 assists, five aces and 11 digs. Nyxalee Munoz and Workman led the team with 12 and 10 kills, respectively.

Odessa High settled in and responded with a 4-1 run of its own to close the gap before Permian extended its lead to 16-11 later in the set. The Lady Panthers were able to pull away, thanks in part to a kill and ace by Workman.

“I liked that we took care of the ball,” Permian head coach Gillian Herrera. “Apart from the third set, I felt like we controlled the tempo offensively, served tough and played aggressively. Any time you get a win in this tough district, it’s always exciting.”

Permian dominated the second set by jumping out to an 11-2 advantage to start and never looking back. Odessa High ran off three straight points late in the set but was unable to erase the sizable deficit.

The third set started off strong again Permian with a run of four straight points to start. The Lady Bronchos did not go away and rallied to tie the set at 8-8 and 13-13.

Trailing 18-16, Odessa High regrouped and put together its strongest run of the match, closing out the third set with a 9-2 run to extend the match to a fourth set.

The run was sparked by senior Brianna McClure, who finished the match with nine kills, 12 digs and four assists. Kaia Minjarez led the Lady Bronchos with 10 assists.

“We just didn’t want to let adversity get to them,” Odessa High head coach Victoria Smith said. “We can’t give up and we’re just going to keep going.”

Unfortunately for Odessa High, it was unable to sustain the momentum as Permian started off the set on a 12-2 burst to pull away and seal the match.

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas