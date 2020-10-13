  • October 13, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian pulls away from Odessa High - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian pulls away from Odessa High

Permian def. Odessa High 25-18, 25-9, 20-25, 25-8

At Permian Fieldhouse

Kills — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 9, Marissa Rodriguez 3, Kaia Minjarez 1, Jade Hernandez 1, Nadia Hernandez 1, Zoelley Herrera 1. Permian: Nyxalee Munoz 12, Jade Workman 10, Bethani Fierro 9, Anahi Orona 7, Sarahi Orona 3, Denali Cardenas 1, Cianna Harris 1.

Blocks — Odessa High: Kaia Minjarez 0.5, Nadia Hernandez 0.5. Permian: Bethani Fierro 3, Jade Workman 2, Anahi Orona 2.

Assists — Odessa High: Kaia Minjarez 10, Brianna McClure 4, Victoria Rodriguez 2, Marissa Rodriguez 1. Permian: Denali Cardenas 22, Jade Workman 16, Natalia Abila 2.

Digs — Odessa High: Victoria Rodriguez 13, Brianna McClure 12, Kaia Minjarez 12, Zoelley Herrera 10, Jade Hernandez 4, Nadia Hernandez 2, Marissa Rodriguez 1. Permian: Natalia Abila 21, Anyssa Cruz 19, Iliana Garcia 12, Denali Cardenas 11, Jade Workman 9, Anahi Orona 5, Nyxalee Munoz 3, Bethani Fierro 3, Alizay Rivera 2, Sarahi Orona 1.

Aces — Odessa High: Zoelley Herrera 1. Permian: Jade Workman 6, Denali Cardenas 5, Iliana Garcia 2, Bethani Fierro 2, Anyssa Cruz 1, Natalia Abila 1.

Records

Odessa High 2-10 (0-4 District 2-6A); Permian 5-4 (2-2).

icon-collection High School Volleyball: OHS at Permian
 Eli Hartman | Odessa American
High School Volleyball: Odessa High School faced off against the Panthers at Permian High School on Tuesday evening for their first game against each other this season. Permian High School beat OHS in four sets, 3-1.

By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

Both the Permian and Odessa High volleyball teams entered Tuesday’s rivalry match looking to get things going back in the right direction.

The Lady Panthers were able to take care of business and delivered with a 25-18, 25-9, 20-25, 25-8, victory over the shorthanded Lady Bronchos at the Permian Fieldhouse.

The victory snapped a two-match losing streak for Permian. Odessa High only had seven players available due to COVID-19 protocols or injuries.

It was also the first match that both teams had played since last Tuesday.

Permian (5-4 overall, 2-2 District 2-6A) had an open date Friday while Odessa High (2-10, 0-4) had its match against Wolfforth Frenship postponed.

Permian got off to a strong start in the first set by jumping out to an early 5-1 lead with kills from Bethani Fierro and Jade Workman along with an ace from Denali Cardenas.

Fierro finished with nine kills and two solo blocks for the match while Cardenas had a match-high 22 assists, five aces and 11 digs. Nyxalee Munoz and Workman led the team with 12 and 10 kills, respectively.

Odessa High settled in and responded with a 4-1 run of its own to close the gap before Permian extended its lead to 16-11 later in the set. The Lady Panthers were able to pull away, thanks in part to a kill and ace by Workman.

“I liked that we took care of the ball,” Permian head coach Gillian Herrera. “Apart from the third set, I felt like we controlled the tempo offensively, served tough and played aggressively. Any time you get a win in this tough district, it’s always exciting.”

Permian dominated the second set by jumping out to an 11-2 advantage to start and never looking back. Odessa High ran off three straight points late in the set but was unable to erase the sizable deficit.  

The third set started off strong again Permian with a run of four straight points to start. The Lady Bronchos did not go away and rallied to tie the set at 8-8 and 13-13.

Trailing 18-16, Odessa High regrouped and put together its strongest run of the match, closing out the third set with a 9-2 run to extend the match to a fourth set.

The run was sparked by senior Brianna McClure, who finished the match with nine kills, 12 digs and four assists. Kaia Minjarez led the Lady Bronchos with 10 assists.

“We just didn’t want to let adversity get to them,” Odessa High head coach Victoria Smith said. “We can’t give up and we’re just going to keep going.”

Unfortunately for Odessa High, it was unable to sustain the momentum as Permian started off the set on a 12-2 burst to pull away and seal the match. 

