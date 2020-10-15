  • October 15, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian match with Abilene High rescheduled

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian match with Abilene High rescheduled

Posted: Thursday, October 15, 2020 8:20 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian match with Abilene High rescheduled OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Permian volleyball team’s match against Abilene High has been postponed and rescheduled to 4 p.m. Oct. 31 in Abilene due to the majority of the Abilene High volleyball team being placed under COVID-19 quarantine.

The change was first reported by the Abilene Reporter-News and confirmed by Permian head coach Gillian Herrera. The teams were originally scheduled to play Oct. 23.

The match against Permian will be one of three District 2-6A matches that Abilene High will need to make up. The Lady Eagles are scheduled to return to the court Oct. 27 against Odessa High.

Permian continues District 2-6A play against Midland Lee at 5 p.m. Friday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

