HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian gets past Lubbock High

The Permian volleyball team took care of business in its first road test of the season. The Lady Panthers defeated Lubbock High in four sets, 22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-13, at Lubbock High School.

Nyxalee Munoz and Jade Workman led the way for Permian (2-1 overall) in the victory. Munoz finished with nine kills, five aces and a dig while Workman had seven kills, seven assists, five aces and two blocks to her credit.