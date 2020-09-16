HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian Basin Roundup for Sept. 15

Odessa High def. Plainview

25-19, 27-25, 25-14

and

Odessa High def. Lubbock Monterey

29-27, 25-17, 11-25, 22-25, 15-13

The Odessa High volleyball team opened up the 2020 season with a pair of victories in a dual with Plainview and against host Lubbock Monterey. The Lady Bronchos swept Plainview, 25-19, 27-25, 25-14, and followed that up with a five set triumph, 29-27, 25-17, 11-25, 22-25, 15-13, over Monterey.

Julisha Terry and Brianna McClure led the way for Odessa High over the course of both matches. Terry finished with a combined 24 kills to go three blocks and two aces while McClure added 15 kills, 22 assists, 34 digs and two aces of her own.

Compass Academy def. Alpine

22-25, 25-18, 17-25, 25-18, 15-10

Back in Odessa, the Compass Academy volleyball team came away with a close, five set victory of its own. The Lady Cougars (6-3 overall) defeated Alpine 22-25, 25-18, 17-25, 25-18, 15-10, at The Cougar Den Tuesday.

Kyra Ayers and Carleigh Jones each finished with four kills while Jade Rivera had seven blocks for the Lady Cougars. Madison Molinar had 10 digs in the victory for Compass Academy.

Brownfield def. Andrews

21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22

The Andrews Lady Mustangs fell in four sets, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22, to Brownfield Tuesday in a road match Tuesday.

Kassidy Epperson had 15 kills to go with nine digs, two aces and two blocks for Andrews (12-2). Miranda Trevino added a team-high 16 assists while Alyssa Vasquez added 18 digs.

Andrews hosts Odessa High at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Andrews Performance Center.