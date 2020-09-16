  • September 16, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian Basin Roundup for Sept. 15

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Permian Basin Roundup for Sept. 15

Odessa High def. Plainview 25-19, 27-25, 25-14

Kills — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 7, Julisha Terry 7, Bryanna Ordaz 3, Paige Byford 3, Aubrey Villa 2, Jade Hernandez 1, Kaia Minjarez 1.

Blocks — Odessa High: Julisha Terry 1.5, Brianna McClure 0.5.

Assists — Odessa High: Kaia Minjarez 10, Brianna McClure 5, Victoria Rodriguez 1.

Digs — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 7, Jacqlyn Lujan 4, Kaia Minjarez 4, Victoria Rodriguez 4, Jade Hernandez 2, Bryanna Ordaz 1, Julisha Terry 1.

Aces — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 2, Jade Hernandez 1, Julisha Terry 1, Kaia Minjarez 1.

Records

Odessa High 1-0; Plainview 0-2.

Odessa High def. Lubbock Monterey 29-27, 25-17, 11-25, 22-25, 15

Kills — Odessa High: Julisha Terry 17, Bryanna Ordaz 9, Brianna McClure 8, Paige Byford 5, Aubrey Villa 3, Marissa Rodriguez 2.

Blocks — Odessa High: Paige Byford 3, Julisha Terry 2.

Assists — Odessa High: Kaia Minjarez 19, Brianna McClure 17, Victoria Rodriguez 4, Jacqlyn Lujan 1, Paige Byford 1.

Digs — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 27, Kaia Minjarez 9, Victoria Rodriguez 9, Jacqlyn Lujan 8, Bryanna Ordaz 5, Marissa Rodriguez 4, Aubrey Villa 3, Julisah Terry 1.

Aces — Odessa High: Victoria Rodriguez 2, Kaia Minjarez 1, Julisha Terry 1.

Records

Odessa High 2-0; Lubbock Monterey 1-1

Compass Academy def. Alpine 22-25, 25-18, 17-25, 25-18, 15-10

Kills — Compass Academy: Kyra Ayers 4, Carleigh Jones 4, Paige Jones 2, Kinzee Jamierson 2.

Blocks — Compass Academy: Jade Rivera 7, Kinzee Jamierson 6, Paige Jones 3, Karleigh Jones 1, Laci Satterwhite 1.

Assists — Compass Academy: Paige Jones 4, Haley Stillwell 3, Kinzee Jamierson 1.

Digs — Compass Academy: Madison Molinar 10, Kyra Ayers 9, Chloe Villasana 3, Haley Stillwell 3, Paige Jones 2, Kinzee Jamierson 1, Laci Satterwhite 1.

Aces — Compass Academy: Paige Jones 3, Kinzee Jamierson 2, Carleigh Jones 2, Kyra Ayers 1, Madison Molinar 1.

Records

Compass Academy 6-3.

Brownfield def. Andrews 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22

Kills — Andrews: Kassidy Epperson 15, Alyssa Vasquez 6, Tatym Pack 6, Hannah Renteria 6, Miranda Trevino 2, Haley Gafford 1.

Blocks — Andrews: Kassidy Epperson 2, Alyssa Vasquez 1, Hannah Renteria 1, Tatym Pack 1.

Assists — Andrews: Miranda Trevino 16, Erynn Pool 12, Hannah Renteria 1, Kassidy Epperson 1.

Digs — Andrews: Alyssa Vasquez 18, Hanna Wells 11, Kassidy Epperson 9, Erynn Pool 8. Miranda Trevino 2, Hannah Renteria 1,

Aces — Andrews: Kassidy Epperson 2, Miranda Trevino 1, Tatym Pack 1, Erynn Pool 1.

Records

Andrews 12-2.

Sub-Varsity

JV: Andrews def. Brownfield

Freshmen: Andrews def. Brownfield

Odessa High def. Plainview

25-19, 27-25, 25-14

and 

Odessa High def. Lubbock Monterey

29-27, 25-17, 11-25, 22-25, 15-13

LUBBOCK The Odessa High volleyball team opened up the 2020 season with a pair of victories in a dual with Plainview and against host Lubbock Monterey. The Lady Bronchos swept Plainview, 25-19, 27-25, 25-14, and followed that up with a five set triumph, 29-27, 25-17, 11-25, 22-25, 15-13, over Monterey.

Julisha Terry and Brianna McClure led the way for Odessa High over the course of both matches. Terry finished with a combined 24 kills to go three blocks and two aces while McClure added 15 kills, 22 assists, 34 digs and two aces of her own.

 

Compass Academy def. Alpine

22-25, 25-18, 17-25, 25-18, 15-10

Back in Odessa, the Compass Academy volleyball team came away with a close, five set victory of its own. The Lady Cougars (6-3 overall) defeated Alpine 22-25, 25-18, 17-25, 25-18, 15-10, at The Cougar Den Tuesday.

Kyra Ayers and Carleigh Jones each finished with four kills while Jade Rivera had seven blocks for the Lady Cougars. Madison Molinar had 10 digs in the victory for Compass Academy.

 

Brownfield def. Andrews

21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22

BROWNFIELD The Andrews Lady Mustangs fell in four sets, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22, to Brownfield Tuesday in a road match Tuesday.

Kassidy Epperson had 15 kills to go with nine digs, two aces and two blocks for Andrews (12-2). Miranda Trevino added a team-high 16 assists while Alyssa Vasquez added 18 digs.

Andrews hosts Odessa High at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Andrews Performance Center.

 

