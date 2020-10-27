HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: OHS, Permian have matches moved

  • October 27, 2020

Posted: Tuesday, October 27, 2020 3:16 pm

The Odessa High and Permian volleyball teams had their District 2-6A matches rescheduled to Wednesday because of Tuesday’s school closures due to weather issues.

The Lady Panthers will host San Angelo Central at 6 pm. at the Permian Fieldhouse.

The Lady Bronchos will travel to Abilene High for a 6 p.m. contest against the Eagles.

