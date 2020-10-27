Eli Hartman
Odessa High School's Brianna McClure spikes the ball past Permian High School's Monica Hinojos (12) and Anahi Orona (7) during the first set of their match on Oct. 13 at the Permian Fieldhouse.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: OHS, Permian have matches moved
The Odessa High and Permian volleyball teams had their District 2-6A matches rescheduled to Wednesday because of Tuesday’s school closures due to weather issues.
The Lady Panthers will host San Angelo Central at 6 pm. at the Permian Fieldhouse.
The Lady Bronchos will travel to Abilene High for a 6 p.m. contest against the Eagles.
