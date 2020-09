HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: OHS falls to Monahans

MONAHANS The Odessa High volleyball team fell to Monahans in a sweep, losing by scores of 25-15, 25-15, 25-23 in a nondistrict contest Saturday on the road.

The Lady Bronchos (2-2) were led in kills by Kaia Minjarez and Aubrey Villa, who each had five, while Julisha Terry had four.

Brianna McClure had seven assists for Odessa High along with her 13 digs.

Bryanna Ordaz had 11 digs while Minjarez had 10 and Jacqlyn Lujan had eight.