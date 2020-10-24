HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High swept by Midland High

The Odessa High volleyball team was swept 25-11, 25-9, 25-15 by Midland High in District 2-6A play Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

Brianna McClure led the Lady Bronchos (2-13 overall, 0-7 district) with nine kills, seven assists and four digs. Kaia Minjarez added five kills, five assists and 10 digs.

The Lady Dawgs (7-2 overall, 6-1 district) completed the weekly sweep of the Odessa teams after defeating Permian on Tuesday at home.

Odessa High travels to Abilene High to face the Lady Eagles on Tuesday for its next district matchup, while Midland High faces rival Midland Lee at Rebel Gym.