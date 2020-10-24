HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High swept by Midland High

OHS broncho logo RGB.png
Friday At OHS Fieldhouse
Kills — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 9, Kaia Minjarez 5, Nadia Hernandez 10, Marissa Rodriguez 2, Paige Byford 1.
Blocks — Odessa High: None.
Assists — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 7, Kaia Minjarez 5, Paige Byford 1, Victoria Rodriguez 1, Carime Gonzales 1.
Digs — Odessa High: Victoria Rodriguez 16, Kaia Minjarez 10, Jade Hernandez 7, Jacqlyn Lujan 6, Brianna McClure 4, Aubrey Villas 2, Paige Byford 1, Bryanna Ordaz 1.
Aces — Odessa High: None.
Records
Midland High 7-2 overall, 6-1 District 2-6A; Odessa High 2-13, 0-7.
- District 2-6A Standings
-
Overall District
Team W L W L
Wolfforth Frenship..... 11 1 6 0
Midland High.............. 7 2 6 1
Midland Lee................ 5 3 4 2
San Angelo Central..... 4 7 2 4
Permian....................... 5 6 2 4
Abilene High............... 3 6 1 3
Odessa High............... 2 13 0 7
x-clinched playoff spot
———
Friday, Oct. 23
Permian at Abilene High, ppd.
Midland High def. Odessa High, 25-11, 25-9, 25-15
Wolfforth Frenship def. San Angelo Central, 25-9, 25-13, 25-19
Midland Lee, open
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Odessa High at Abilene High, 6 p.m.
San Angelo Central at Permian, 6 p.m.
Midland High at Midland Lee, 6 p.m.
Wolfforth Frenship, open
The Odessa High volleyball team was swept 25-11, 25-9, 25-15 by Midland High in District 2-6A play Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.
Brianna McClure led the Lady Bronchos (2-13 overall, 0-7 district) with nine kills, seven assists and four digs. Kaia Minjarez added five kills, five assists and 10 digs.
The Lady Dawgs (7-2 overall, 6-1 district) completed the weekly sweep of the Odessa teams after defeating Permian on Tuesday at home.
Odessa High travels to Abilene High to face the Lady Eagles on Tuesday for its next district matchup, while Midland High faces rival Midland Lee at Rebel Gym.
