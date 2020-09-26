HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High swept by Lubbock High, Canyon Randall

The Odessa High volleyball team dropped two matches Saturday in its final outing before District 2-6A play, falling in three sets to both Lubbock High and Canyon Randall at Lubbock High School.

In a 25-20, 25-17, 25-16 loss to Randall, Odessa High was led by Julisha Terry with eight kills. Bianna McClure had seven kills, six assists and 11 digs, while Kaia Minjarez had six kills, eight assists, 15 digs, a block and two aces. Paige Byford added three kills and 2.5 blocks.

Lubbock High won 25-13, 27-25, 25-22. Bryanna Ordaz led Odessa High with six kills with Byford adding four kills and 1.5 blocks. McClure had two kills, four assists and 13 digs with Minjarez getting six assists and 16 digs.