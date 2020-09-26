  • September 26, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High swept by Lubbock High, Canyon Randall

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High swept by Lubbock High, Canyon Randall

Lubbock High def. Odessa High 25-13, 27-25, 25-22

At Lubbock HS

Kills — Odessa High: Julisha Terry 8, Brianna McClure 7, Kaia Minjarez 6, Paige Byford 3.

Blocks — Odessa High: Paige Byford 2.5, Kaia Minjarez 1, Brianna McClure 1, Julisha Terry 0.5.

Assists — Odessa High: Kaia Minjarez 8, Brianna McClure 6.

Digs — Odessa High: Kaia Minjarez 15, Brianna McClure 11, Jade Hernandez 9, Victoria Rodriguez 8, Jacqlyn Lujan 6, Ashley Qunionez 3, Julisha Terry 1, Kaia Minjarez 1.

Aces — Odessa High: Kaia Minjarez 2, Jade Hernandez 1.

Records

Odessa High 2-5.

Canyon Randall def. Odessa High 25-20, 25-17, 25-16

At Lubbock HS

 

Kills — Odessa High: Bryanna Ordaz 6, Paige Byford 4, Brianna McClure 2, Julisha Terry 2, Jade Hernandez 1, Aubrey Villa 1.

Blocks — Odessa High: Paige Byford 1.5, Julisha Terry 1, Aubrey Villa 0.5.

Assists — Odessa High: Kaia Minjarez 6, Brianna McClure 4, Ashley Quinonez 1.

Digs — Odessa High: Kaia Minjarez 16, Brianna McClure 13, Jade Hernandez 9, Victoria Rodriguez 6, Jacqlyn Lujan 5, Ashley Quinonez 5, Aubrey Villa 2.

Aces — Odessa High: Kaia Minjarez 3, Brianna McClure 1.

Records

Odessa High 2-6.

Posted: Saturday, September 26, 2020 7:59 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703

LUBBOCK The Odessa High volleyball team dropped two matches Saturday in its final outing before District 2-6A play, falling in three sets to both Lubbock High and Canyon Randall at Lubbock High School.

In a 25-20, 25-17, 25-16 loss to Randall, Odessa High was led by Julisha Terry with eight kills. Bianna McClure had seven kills, six assists and 11 digs, while Kaia Minjarez had six kills, eight assists, 15 digs, a block and two aces. Paige Byford added three kills and 2.5 blocks.

Lubbock High won 25-13, 27-25, 25-22. Bryanna Ordaz led Odessa High with six kills with Byford adding four kills and 1.5 blocks. McClure had two kills, four assists and 13 digs with Minjarez getting six assists and 16 digs.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

