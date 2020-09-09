  • September 9, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High prepping for delayed season opener

Posted: Wednesday, September 9, 2020 6:14 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High prepping for delayed season opener By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

Odessa High head volleyball coach Victoria Smith kept things simple when asked about the upcoming volleyball season: “It’s great to be back.”

Smith and the Lady Bronchos are ramping up for the start of the 2020 season, which was delayed by more than a month for Class 6A and Class 5A programs by the University Interscholastic League due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strength and conditioning workouts were still going prior to Monday’s first practice and Smith said that the team was able to take advantage of that extra time to prepare.

“It’s been a great opportunity to for us to get together with no games,” Smith said. “We’ve been able to have an actual preseason and that’s been exciting for us but we’re ready to play.”

Smith and the Lady Bronchos are working towards getting back on the winning track after finishing 12-24 overall (0-10 in district) in 2019.

District 2-6A expanded and saw some shuffling in realignment which means more opportunities to break that drought and the Lady Bronchos are motivated to turn things back around.

“I think our desire is our biggest strength coming into the season,” Smith said. “We’ve been off for so long that we’re all just hungry to play. I think that’s really going to motivate us.”

Prior to the start of last season, Smith said that the Lady Bronchos had a young team with just four total returners from the 2018 team. Most of those players are back with a year of experience under their belts and are hoping that better team chemistry — and greater numbers at the sub varsity level — can lead to better results in 2020.

One of the leaders from that group is senior setter Brianna McClure.

McClure said that she was feeling anxious about whether or not she was going to be able to play her senior year and have a chance to close out her high school career.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” McClure said. “It’s nice to actually be on the court for one last ride with my team and to help more people knowing I’m one of the older players.”

McClure added that she wants to make sure she makes the most of her remaining time on the court.

“Honestly, I was scared that we weren’t going to be able to play,” she said. “It’s just nice to have the opportunity to play this season and I’m praying that it all goes all the way through and it works for all the other sports too.”

Having McClure as one of the leaders of the team is something that encourages Smith. The hope in her program is to have that concept resonate to the rest on the team.

“I expect all my girls to be leaders,” Smith said. “I’m just excited about my team as a whole and I expect them to be able to do great things.”

The path through the season is also going to look different as well.

The UIL is not allowing tournaments this season before the start of district play meaning that there are fewer chances to work out some issues that may pop up during those matches.

Despite that, Smith said that it’s not something that she’s overly concerned about.

“I’m not too worried about not having tournaments,” she said. “We’re still going to play games and just try to focus on the same things we usually do.”

The Lady Bronchos open the season Sept. 15 with a dual match at Lubbock Monterey as part of seven nondistrict matches to begin the season. Odessa High starts District 2-6A play at Midland High Sept. 29.

