HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High falls to Abilene High

The Odessa High volleyball team was dealt another four set loss to Abilene High as the Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Bronchos, 25-16, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19, Wednesday at Eagle Gym.

It was the first game for Abilene High (4-6 overall, 2-3 District 2-6A) since Oct. 9 due to the team having to quarantine under COVID-19 protocols.

Brianna McClure led Odessa High (2-14, 0-8) with 12 kills, 13 digs and 11 assists during the match while Kaia Minjarez added 10 assists with seven digs and seven kills.

Jadyn Hernandez had eight kills for Abilene High while Shea Bruntmeyer finished with 16 assists and five aces for the Lady Eagles.

Odessa High travels to San Angelo Central to face the Lady Cats at 5 p.m. Friday in its next match.