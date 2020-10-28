HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High falls to Abilene High

OHS broncho logo RGB.png
- Abilene High def. Odessa High 25-16, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19
-
Wednesday At Abilene HS
Kills — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 12, Kaia Minjarez 7, Paige Byford 5, Aubrey Villa 2, Carime Gonzales 2, Bryanna Ordaz 1, Nadia Hernandez 1. Abilene High: Jadyn Hernandez 8, Gentri Anderson 7, Mia Cairo 5, Sarah Cox 5. Paighton Lawson 3, Aven Horn 2, Jaclyn Allelo 2, Biloxi Shultz 1,
Blocks — Odessa High: Kaia Minjarez 1.5, Marissa Rodriguez 0.5. Abilene High: Biloxi Shultz 1, Jadyn Hernandez 1, Gentri Anderson 1.
Assists — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 11, Kaia Minjarez 10, Carime Gonzales 4. Abilene High: Shea Bruntmyer 16, Jaclyn Allelo 10.
Digs — Odessa High: Carime Gonzales 16, Brianna McClure 13, Bryanna Ordaz 7, Kaia Minjarez 7, Nadia Hernandez 4, Jade Hernandez 2, Paige Byford 2, Jacqlyn Lujan 1. Abilene High: Jadyn Hernandez 20, Sarah Cox 16, Gentri Anderson 14, Jaclyn Allelo 7, Shea Bruntmyer 6, Mia Cairo 3, Biloxi Shultz 3, Paighton Lawson 1, Isa Escobedo 1.
Aces — Odessa High: Jade Hernandez 1. Abilene High: Shea Bruntmyer 5, Maddie Perez 3, Jaclyn Allelo 2, Jadyn Hernandez 1, Gentri Anderson 1.
Records
Odessa High 2-14 overall (0-8 District 2-6A); Abilene High 4-6 (2-3).
ABILENE The Odessa High volleyball team was dealt another four set loss to Abilene High as the Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Bronchos, 25-16, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19, Wednesday at Eagle Gym.
It was the first game for Abilene High (4-6 overall, 2-3 District 2-6A) since Oct. 9 due to the team having to quarantine under COVID-19 protocols.
Brianna McClure led Odessa High (2-14, 0-8) with 12 kills, 13 digs and 11 assists during the match while Kaia Minjarez added 10 assists with seven digs and seven kills.
Jadyn Hernandez had eight kills for Abilene High while Shea Bruntmeyer finished with 16 assists and five aces for the Lady Eagles.
Odessa High travels to San Angelo Central to face the Lady Cats at 5 p.m. Friday in its next match.
