HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Monahans sweeps dual, Compass Academy debuts at varsity level

MONAHANS There were a handful of firsts Friday at the volleyball dual Jerry Larned Sports Complex.

It was the first home match of the season for Monahans under the guise of COVID-19 with sections taped off in the stands, players and coaches masked and an emphasis on social distancing. Compass Academy reached a milestone playing in its first two varsity matches in school history. Both teams took away plenty to learn after everything was settled.

Monahans (3-0 overall) kept up its winning ways with a pair of sweeps over Big Spring (2-1), 25-12, 25-4, 25-11 and Compass Academy (25-6, 25-15, 25-14). Prior to its matchup with the Lady Loboes, the Lady Cougars were locked into a hard-fought battle with the Lady Steers. The match went the full five sets with Big Spring rallying for a 25-17, 18-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-8 victory.

Monahans got off to fast starts in both matches and that was something encouraging for head coach Candace Barnett to see from her team.

“We always try to focus on our side,” Barnett said. “If we take care of our side, the scoreboard will take care of itself. We had to focus a little more on our side today and perfect some of the things that we’ve been working on.”

Senior Taryn Griner led the way for the Lady Loboes, finishing with 20 kills, 13.5 blocks, nine aces and four assists over the course both matches. While she came away pleased with the result, she added that there is plenty of room to grow early in the season and was grateful to return to the court again.

“It’s a special feeling just to be able to come out here and play with my team,” Griner said. “With these games, we get to see what our weaknesses and strengths are and what we need to go back and focus on during practice.”

Compass Academy (0-2) also saw plenty of learning in its first two matches as a varsity program. Compass got off to a slow start in its opener against Big Spring, falling behind 6-0 early in the first set, and was unable to overcome the deficit.

The second set started off a bit rocky for the Lady Cougars. However, Compass used a run of four straight points midway through the set take its first lead at 14-13. Big Spring hung close to even the score at 15 before Compass closed the set on a 10-3 run.

It was an encouraging sign for head coach Christina Bush to see.

“To see them fight for five sets and come back in the second and third set like they did made me really proud of them,” Bush said. “We started out executing our goals that we came into today with and everything started to flow once we did that.”

Compass freshman outside hitter Paige Jones finished with six assists and an ace in the match with Big Spring. Despite the loss, she said that playing these matches against bigger schools helped shake off some early nerves.

“I think games like this will push us even harder,” Jones said. “Whenever we go against teams like Big Spring and Monahans, we just know we need to tough it out.”

When Monahans and Compass did face off against each other, the Lady Loboes seized the advantage early and showed they can be a force to be reckoned with in Class 4A. Griner finished the match against the Lady Cougars with 10 kills and seven aces.

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas