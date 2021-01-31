HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Monahans' Griner named to TSWA All-State team

Monahans middle blocker Taryn Griner has been named to the 2020 Class 4A All-State volleyball team from the Texas Sports Writers Association that was unveiled Sunday.

The senior was named to the third team along with Grace Williamson of Madisonville and Madison Pike of Devine.

Griner helped lead the Lady Loboes to a District 2-4A title as well as two playoff victories during the 2020 season. The senior signed with Sul Ross State in December.