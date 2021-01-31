  • January 31, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Monahans' Griner named to TSWA All-State team

Posted: Sunday, January 31, 2021 7:26 pm

Monahans middle blocker Taryn Griner has been named to the 2020 Class 4A All-State volleyball team from the Texas Sports Writers Association that was unveiled Sunday.

The senior was named to the third team along with Grace Williamson of Madisonville and Madison Pike of Devine.

Griner helped lead the Lady Loboes to a District 2-4A title as well as two playoff victories during the 2020 season. The senior signed with Sul Ross State in December.

MyOAOA

