  • September 29, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Midland High sweeps Odessa High to open District 2-6A play - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Midland High sweeps Odessa High to open District 2-6A play

Midland High def. Odessa High 25-20, 25-20, 25-19

At Bulldog Gym, Midland

Kills — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 8, Julisha Terry 6, Kaia Minjarez 5, Paige Byford 4, Jade Hernandez 1.

Blocks — Odessa High: Julisha Terry 1, Kaia Minjarez 1.

Assists — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 10, Kaia Minjarez 10, Jade Hernandez 1, Victoria Rodriguez 1.  

Digs — Odessa High: Victoria Rodriguez 20, Brianna McClure 15, Jacqlyn Lujan 9, Kaia Minjarez 7, Jade Hernandez 6, Julisha Terry 1.

Aces — Odessa High: Jade Hernandez 1.  

Records

Odessa High 2-7 (0-1 District 2-6A); Midland High 2-1 (1-0).

Posted: Tuesday, September 29, 2020 10:09 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Midland High sweeps Odessa High to open District 2-6A play

MIDLAND The Odessa High volleyball team was swept by Midland High, 25-20, 25-20, 25-19, Tuesday at Bulldog Gym in the District 2-6A opener for both teams.

Brianna McClure led the Lady Bronchos (2-7 overall, 1-0 District 2-6A) with eight kills to go with 15 digs and 10 assists. Kaia Minjarez also had 10 assists to go with five kills and Julisha Terry added six kills for Odessa High.

The Lady Dawgs moved to 2-1 overall on the season and 1-0 in district play.

Odessa High returns home to continue district play against Abilene High at 5 p.m. Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 10:09 pm.

