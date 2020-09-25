  • September 25, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Lubbock Coronado sweeps Odessa High in home opener - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Lubbock Coronado sweeps Odessa High in home opener

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Lubbock Coronado def. Odessa High 25-21, 25-12, 25-13

At OHS Fieldhouse

Kills — Lubbock Coronado: Aaliyah Gray 10, Caroline Willcoxon 7, Hunnie Zuber 3, Sailey Six 3, Keana Pope 2, Kya Smith 1, Madison Booe 1. Odessa High: Brianna McClure 6, Paige Byford 4, Kaia Minjarez 4, Aubrey Villa 2, Jade Hernandez 1, Julisha Terry 1.

Blocks — Lubbock Coronado: Keana Pope 3, Caroline Willcoxon 2. Odessa High: Paige Byford 1.

Assists — Lubbock Coronado: Hunnie Zuber 17, Madison Booe 4. Odessa High: Brianna McClure 8, Kaia Minjarez 5, Jade Hernandez 1, Victoria Rodriguez 1.

Digs — Lubbock Coronado: Kirby Stanek 6, Madison Booe 4, Sailey Six 3, Riley Flores 3, Hunnie Zuber 3, Amaiya Pachicano 3, Aaliyah Gray 2, Caroline Willcoxon 1. Odessa High: Brianna McClure 16, Kaia Minjarez 8, Jade Hernandez 6, Ashley Quinonez 5, Jacqlyn Lujan 4, Aubrey Villa 3, Victoria Rodriguez 3, Julisha Terry 2.

Aces — Lubbock Coronado: Sailey Six 6, Hunnie Zuber 3, Aaliyah Gray 1, Kirby Stanek 1, Madison Booe 1. Odessa High: None.

 

Records

Lubbock Coronado 4-1; Odessa High 2-4.

Posted: Friday, September 25, 2020 9:18 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Lubbock Coronado sweeps Odessa High in home opener By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

What started off as a back-and-forth battle eventually turned onesided as Lubbock Coronado swept the Odessa High volleyball team, 25-21, 25-12, 25-13, in a nondistrict match Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

The Lady Bronchos and Lady Mustangs could not pull away from each other early in the first set.

Odessa High (2-4 overall) fell behind 11-8 in the first set before running off three straight points to even things up.

The Lady Bronchos regained the lead at 20-19, before Coronado (4-1) closed the set on a 5-1 run to pull away.

The second set started off in similar fashion before the Lady Mustangs ran off five straight points to take a 10-6 lead. Coronado pulled away with a 10-0 run later in the set and added runs of 5-1 and 7-1 in the third set to seal the match.

“We have to do better at adjusting our block and the defense to where they’re hitting,” Odessa High head coach Victoria Smith said. “Coronado showed us what they had and we didn’t adjust to it well at all. We can’t be timid or hesitant.”

Senior Brianna McClure led the Lady Bronchos with six kills, eight assists and 16 digs. Fellow senior Kaia Minjarez added four kills, five digs and eight assists to her credit.

Lubbock Coronado’s Aaliyah Gray had a match-high 10 kills and one ace, while Sailey Six added six aces.

“I didn’t think we were very aggressive in the first part of the first set,” Coronado head coach Casey Trout said. “I was proud of the way that the girls were able to find that aggressiveness.

“We got some momentum and we were able to carry that through the rest of the match.”

Odessa High wraps up nondistrct play with a dual match Saturday at Lubbock High School. The Lady Bronchos face Lubbock High at 10 a.m., followed by Canyon Randall at 11:30 a.m.

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , on Friday, September 25, 2020 9:18 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
80°
Humidity: 24%
Winds: SSE at 10mph
Feels Like: 80°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 94°/Low 64°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

saturday

weather
High 96°/Low 66°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

sunday

weather
High 102°/Low 58°
Sunny. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]