HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Lubbock Coronado sweeps Odessa High in home opener

What started off as a back-and-forth battle eventually turned onesided as Lubbock Coronado swept the Odessa High volleyball team, 25-21, 25-12, 25-13, in a nondistrict match Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

The Lady Bronchos and Lady Mustangs could not pull away from each other early in the first set.

Odessa High (2-4 overall) fell behind 11-8 in the first set before running off three straight points to even things up.

The Lady Bronchos regained the lead at 20-19, before Coronado (4-1) closed the set on a 5-1 run to pull away.

The second set started off in similar fashion before the Lady Mustangs ran off five straight points to take a 10-6 lead. Coronado pulled away with a 10-0 run later in the set and added runs of 5-1 and 7-1 in the third set to seal the match.

“We have to do better at adjusting our block and the defense to where they’re hitting,” Odessa High head coach Victoria Smith said. “Coronado showed us what they had and we didn’t adjust to it well at all. We can’t be timid or hesitant.”

Senior Brianna McClure led the Lady Bronchos with six kills, eight assists and 16 digs. Fellow senior Kaia Minjarez added four kills, five digs and eight assists to her credit.

Lubbock Coronado’s Aaliyah Gray had a match-high 10 kills and one ace, while Sailey Six added six aces.

“I didn’t think we were very aggressive in the first part of the first set,” Coronado head coach Casey Trout said. “I was proud of the way that the girls were able to find that aggressiveness.

“We got some momentum and we were able to carry that through the rest of the match.”

Odessa High wraps up nondistrct play with a dual match Saturday at Lubbock High School. The Lady Bronchos face Lubbock High at 10 a.m., followed by Canyon Randall at 11:30 a.m.