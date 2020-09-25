Tony Venegas|Odessa American
Odessa High’s Kaia Minjarez (11) sets the ball while Lubbock Coronado’s Caroline Willcoxon (5) and Keana Pope defend the net during a match Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.
Tony Venegas|Odessa American
Odessa High’s Brianna McClure (4) attempts to spike the ball over Lubbock Coronado’s Kya Smith (15) and Hunnie Zuber (1) during a match Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.
- Lubbock Coronado def. Odessa High 25-21, 25-12, 25-13
At OHS Fieldhouse
Kills — Lubbock Coronado: Aaliyah Gray 10, Caroline Willcoxon 7, Hunnie Zuber 3, Sailey Six 3, Keana Pope 2, Kya Smith 1, Madison Booe 1. Odessa High: Brianna McClure 6, Paige Byford 4, Kaia Minjarez 4, Aubrey Villa 2, Jade Hernandez 1, Julisha Terry 1.
Blocks — Lubbock Coronado: Keana Pope 3, Caroline Willcoxon 2. Odessa High: Paige Byford 1.
Assists — Lubbock Coronado: Hunnie Zuber 17, Madison Booe 4. Odessa High: Brianna McClure 8, Kaia Minjarez 5, Jade Hernandez 1, Victoria Rodriguez 1.
Digs — Lubbock Coronado: Kirby Stanek 6, Madison Booe 4, Sailey Six 3, Riley Flores 3, Hunnie Zuber 3, Amaiya Pachicano 3, Aaliyah Gray 2, Caroline Willcoxon 1. Odessa High: Brianna McClure 16, Kaia Minjarez 8, Jade Hernandez 6, Ashley Quinonez 5, Jacqlyn Lujan 4, Aubrey Villa 3, Victoria Rodriguez 3, Julisha Terry 2.
Aces — Lubbock Coronado: Sailey Six 6, Hunnie Zuber 3, Aaliyah Gray 1, Kirby Stanek 1, Madison Booe 1. Odessa High: None.
Records
Lubbock Coronado 4-1; Odessa High 2-4.
Posted: Friday, September 25, 2020 9:18 pm
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Lubbock Coronado sweeps Odessa High in home opener
By Tony Venegas
tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649
Odessa American
What started off as a back-and-forth battle eventually turned onesided as Lubbock Coronado swept the Odessa High volleyball team, 25-21, 25-12, 25-13, in a nondistrict match Friday at the OHS Fieldhouse.
The Lady Bronchos and Lady Mustangs could not pull away from each other early in the first set.
Odessa High (2-4 overall) fell behind 11-8 in the first set before running off three straight points to even things up.
The Lady Bronchos regained the lead at 20-19, before Coronado (4-1) closed the set on a 5-1 run to pull away.
The second set started off in similar fashion before the Lady Mustangs ran off five straight points to take a 10-6 lead. Coronado pulled away with a 10-0 run later in the set and added runs of 5-1 and 7-1 in the third set to seal the match.
“We have to do better at adjusting our block and the defense to where they’re hitting,” Odessa High head coach Victoria Smith said. “Coronado showed us what they had and we didn’t adjust to it well at all. We can’t be timid or hesitant.”
Senior Brianna McClure led the Lady Bronchos with six kills, eight assists and 16 digs. Fellow senior Kaia Minjarez added four kills, five digs and eight assists to her credit.
Lubbock Coronado’s Aaliyah Gray had a match-high 10 kills and one ace, while Sailey Six added six aces.
“I didn’t think we were very aggressive in the first part of the first set,” Coronado head coach Casey Trout said. “I was proud of the way that the girls were able to find that aggressiveness.
“We got some momentum and we were able to carry that through the rest of the match.”
Odessa High wraps up nondistrct play with a dual match Saturday at Lubbock High School. The Lady Bronchos face Lubbock High at 10 a.m., followed by Canyon Randall at 11:30 a.m.
