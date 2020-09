HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy swept by Sonora in District 5-3A opener

The Compass Academy volleyball team was aiming to win its third straight match against Sonora.

It did not go the way the Lady Cougars hoped for, as they were swept by Sonora, 25-8, 25-17, 25-13, in the District 5-3A opener Tuesday.

Carleigh Jones finished with four kills for the Lady Cougars (7-4 overall, 0-1 District 5-3A) while Madison Molinar added a kill, nine digs and an ace to her credit. Paige Jones added three assists for Compass Academy.

Compass Academy continues district play with a road match at noon Saturday against Crane.