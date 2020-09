HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy swept by Crane

The Compass Academy volleyball team suffered its second straight loss after being swept, 25-21, 25-16, 25-22, in District 5-3A play Saturday at Crane High School.

Carleigh Jones led the Lady Cougars (7-5 overall, 0-2 district) with four kills and four assists for the afternoon. Madison Molinar finisehed with a team-high 19 digs while Haley Stillwell added two assists and five digs. Crane moved to 7-6 overall and 2-0 in district play with the victory.