  • September 1, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy sweeps Ropesville Ropes - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy sweeps Ropesville Ropes

Compass Academy def. Ropesville Ropes, 25-19, 25-19, 25-5

Tuesday, At Ropes High School, Ropesville

Kills — Compass Academy: Kyra Ayers 5, Carleigh Jones 2, Paige Jones 1, Kinzee Jamierson 1.

Blocks — Compass Academy: Kinzee Jamierson 4.

Assists — Compass Academy: Haley Stillwell 3, Paige Jones 3, Madison Molinar 1, Kinzee Jamierson 1.

Digs — Compass Academy: Madison Molinar 4, Haley Stillwell 3, Paige Jones 3, Carleigh Jones 2, Kinzee Jamierson 2.

Aces — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones 5, Paige Jones 3, Madison Molina 1, Kyra Ayers 1.

Records

Compass Academy 5-2.

Sub-Varsity

JV: Ropesville Ropes def. Compass Academy 25-11, 25-20. 

Posted: Tuesday, September 1, 2020 8:38 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy sweeps Ropesville Ropes OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

ROPESVILLE The Compass Academy volleyball team kept up its winning ways with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-5 sweep over Ropesville Ropes Tuesday on the road.

This was the second time that the Lady Cougars (5-2) overall had defeated the Lady Eagles. Compass won the first matchup in four sets, 21-25, 25-10, 25-15, 25-13, back on Aug. 22 at The Cougar Den. 

Carleigh Jones led the way for the Lady Cougars with a team-high five aces while adding two kills and two digs. Her sister, Paige Jones, added three aces along with three assists, three digs and a kill. Kyra Ayers added a team-high five kills in the victory.

The Lady Cougars travel to Sweetwater to face the Lady Mustangs at 5 p.m. Friday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

