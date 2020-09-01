HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy sweeps Ropesville Ropes

ROPESVILLE The Compass Academy volleyball team kept up its winning ways with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-5 sweep over Ropesville Ropes Tuesday on the road.

This was the second time that the Lady Cougars (5-2) overall had defeated the Lady Eagles. Compass won the first matchup in four sets, 21-25, 25-10, 25-15, 25-13, back on Aug. 22 at The Cougar Den.

Carleigh Jones led the way for the Lady Cougars with a team-high five aces while adding two kills and two digs. Her sister, Paige Jones, added three aces along with three assists, three digs and a kill. Kyra Ayers added a team-high five kills in the victory.

The Lady Cougars travel to Sweetwater to face the Lady Mustangs at 5 p.m. Friday.