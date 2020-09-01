HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy sweeps Ropesville Ropes

Compass Academy Charter School logo
- Compass Academy def. Ropesville Ropes, 25-19, 25-19, 25-5
Tuesday, At Ropes High School, Ropesville
Kills — Compass Academy: Kyra Ayers 5, Carleigh Jones 2, Paige Jones 1, Kinzee Jamierson 1.
Blocks — Compass Academy: Kinzee Jamierson 4.
Assists — Compass Academy: Haley Stillwell 3, Paige Jones 3, Madison Molinar 1, Kinzee Jamierson 1.
Digs — Compass Academy: Madison Molinar 4, Haley Stillwell 3, Paige Jones 3, Carleigh Jones 2, Kinzee Jamierson 2.
Aces — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones 5, Paige Jones 3, Madison Molina 1, Kyra Ayers 1.
Records
Compass Academy 5-2.
Sub-Varsity
JV: Ropesville Ropes def. Compass Academy 25-11, 25-20.
ROPESVILLE The Compass Academy volleyball team kept up its winning ways with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-5 sweep over Ropesville Ropes Tuesday on the road.
This was the second time that the Lady Cougars (5-2) overall had defeated the Lady Eagles. Compass won the first matchup in four sets, 21-25, 25-10, 25-15, 25-13, back on Aug. 22 at The Cougar Den.
Carleigh Jones led the way for the Lady Cougars with a team-high five aces while adding two kills and two digs. Her sister, Paige Jones, added three aces along with three assists, three digs and a kill. Kyra Ayers added a team-high five kills in the victory.
The Lady Cougars travel to Sweetwater to face the Lady Mustangs at 5 p.m. Friday.
