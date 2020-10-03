HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy sweeps Reagan County

Compass Academy Charter School logo
- Box score
-
Compass Academy def. Reagan Co.
25-12, 25-6, 25-23
At Reagan County
Kills — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones 8, Kyra Ayers 1, Paige Jones 1, Kinzee Jamierson 1, Laci Satterwhite 1
Blocks — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones 2, Kinzee Jamierson 2, Kyra Ayers 1
Assists — Compass Academy: Paige Jones 4, Haley Stillwell 3, Madison Molinar 1
Digs — Compass Academy: Paige Jones 4, Kyra Ayers 2, Madison Molinar 1, Haley Stillwell 1
Aces — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones 1
Records
Compass Academy 9-5, 2-2
Sub-Varsity
JV: Reagan County def. Compass Academy 9-25, 26-24, 25-10
REAGAN COUNTY The Compass Academy volleyball team swept Reagan County, winning by scores of 25-12, 25-6, 25-23 in a District 5-3A contest Saturday on the road.
The Lady Cougars moved to 9-5 overall, 2-2 in district play.
Carleigh Jones had eight kills to lead Compass Academy while finishing with two blocks and an ace.
Paige Jones had four assists and four digs for the Lady Cougars.
With the win, Compass Academy finishes up the first half of district play.
