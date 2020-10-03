HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy sweeps Reagan County

REAGAN COUNTY The Compass Academy volleyball team swept Reagan County, winning by scores of 25-12, 25-6, 25-23 in a District 5-3A contest Saturday on the road.

The Lady Cougars moved to 9-5 overall, 2-2 in district play.

Carleigh Jones had eight kills to lead Compass Academy while finishing with two blocks and an ace.

Paige Jones had four assists and four digs for the Lady Cougars.

With the win, Compass Academy finishes up the first half of district play.