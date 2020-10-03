  • October 3, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy sweeps Reagan County - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy sweeps Reagan County

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Box score

Compass Academy def. Reagan Co.

25-12, 25-6, 25-23

At Reagan County

Kills — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones 8, Kyra Ayers 1, Paige Jones 1, Kinzee Jamierson 1, Laci Satterwhite 1

Blocks — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones 2, Kinzee Jamierson 2, Kyra Ayers 1

Assists — Compass Academy: Paige Jones 4, Haley Stillwell 3, Madison Molinar 1

Digs — Compass Academy: Paige Jones 4, Kyra Ayers 2, Madison Molinar 1, Haley Stillwell 1

Aces — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones 1

Records

Compass Academy 9-5, 2-2

Sub-Varsity

JV: Reagan County def. Compass Academy 9-25, 26-24, 25-10

Posted: Saturday, October 3, 2020 7:44 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy sweeps Reagan County OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

REAGAN COUNTY The Compass Academy volleyball team swept Reagan County, winning by scores of 25-12, 25-6, 25-23 in a District 5-3A contest Saturday on the road.

The Lady Cougars moved to 9-5 overall, 2-2 in district play.

Carleigh Jones had eight kills to lead Compass Academy while finishing with two blocks and an ace.

Paige Jones had four assists and four digs for the Lady Cougars.

With the win, Compass Academy finishes up the first half of district play.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, October 3, 2020 7:44 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
79°
Humidity: 30%
Winds: SSE at 13mph
Feels Like: 79°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 92°/Low 55°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

sunday

weather
High 83°/Low 55°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

monday

weather
High 90°/Low 58°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]