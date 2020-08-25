HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy sweeps Midland TLCA

The Compass Academy volleyball team won its third straight match, sweeping Midland TLCA 25-4, 25-9, 25-5, in a matchup of two first-year varsity programs Tuesday at the Cougar Den.
Kyra Ayers and Paige Jones finished with two aces each in the victory for the Lady Cougars (3-2 overall). Ayers also had a kill and Jones added three assists.
Laci Satterwhite also finished with two kills for Compass.
The Lady Cougars host Lubbock Talkington at noon Saturday.
