  • October 31, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy season ends in bi-district - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy season ends in bi-district

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Box Score

Wall def. Compass Academy

25-9, 25-18, 25-19

At Colorado City

Kills — Compass Academy: Kinzee Jamierson 1, Laci Satterwhite 1

Blocks — Compass Academy: Kinzee Jamierson 4, Paige Jones 1, Jade Rivera 1

Assists — Compass Academy: Paige Jones 2

Digs — Compass Academy Paige Jones 9, Madison Molinar 7, Kinzee Jamierson 6

Aces — Compass Academy: Haley Stillwell 1

Records

Wall 23-7, Compass Academy 12-7

Posted: Saturday, October 31, 2020 7:15 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy season ends in bi-district OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

COLORADO CITY The Compass Academy volleyball team saw its historic first season come to an end with a loss in three sets to Wall in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

The Lady Cougars lost by scores of 25-9, 25-18, 25-19.

Compass Academy was led in digs by Paige Jones, who had nine, while Madison Molinar had seven and Kinzee Jamierson had six.

Jamierson also had four blocks total. Jamierson and Laci Satterwhite each had one kill for the Lady Cougars.

Compass Academy finished 12-7 for the season, while Wall advanced to the area round with a 23-7 record.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, October 31, 2020 7:15 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
72°
Humidity: 21%
Winds: W at 6mph
Feels Like: 72°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 84°/Low 49°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

sunday

weather
High 69°/Low 40°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 71°/Low 42°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]