HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy season ends in bi-district

COLORADO CITY The Compass Academy volleyball team saw its historic first season come to an end with a loss in three sets to Wall in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

The Lady Cougars lost by scores of 25-9, 25-18, 25-19.

Compass Academy was led in digs by Paige Jones, who had nine, while Madison Molinar had seven and Kinzee Jamierson had six.

Jamierson also had four blocks total. Jamierson and Laci Satterwhite each had one kill for the Lady Cougars.

Compass Academy finished 12-7 for the season, while Wall advanced to the area round with a 23-7 record.