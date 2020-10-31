Compass Academy Charter School logo
- Box Score
-
Wall def. Compass Academy
25-9, 25-18, 25-19
At Colorado City
Kills — Compass Academy: Kinzee Jamierson 1, Laci Satterwhite 1
Blocks — Compass Academy: Kinzee Jamierson 4, Paige Jones 1, Jade Rivera 1
Assists — Compass Academy: Paige Jones 2
Digs — Compass Academy Paige Jones 9, Madison Molinar 7, Kinzee Jamierson 6
Aces — Compass Academy: Haley Stillwell 1
Records
Wall 23-7, Compass Academy 12-7
Posted: Saturday, October 31, 2020 7:15 pm
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy season ends in bi-district
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
COLORADO CITY The Compass Academy volleyball team saw its historic first season come to an end with a loss in three sets to Wall in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
The Lady Cougars lost by scores of 25-9, 25-18, 25-19.
Compass Academy was led in digs by Paige Jones, who had nine, while Madison Molinar had seven and Kinzee Jamierson had six.
Jamierson also had four blocks total. Jamierson and Laci Satterwhite each had one kill for the Lady Cougars.
Compass Academy finished 12-7 for the season, while Wall advanced to the area round with a 23-7 record.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Volleyball
on
Saturday, October 31, 2020 7:15 pm.