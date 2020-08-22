HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy pulls away from Ropes in home opener

What started out as a highly anticipated day for the Compass Academy volleyball team turned into an even better result.

After the Lady Cougars won their first varsity match Tuesday, the team entered Saturday’s home opener against Ropesville Ropes looking to keep on the right track.

Compass did just that by overcoming a slow start before pulling away for a four-set victory, 21-25, 25-10, 25-15, 25-13, over the Lady Eagles at The Cougar Den.

Sophomore outside hitter Carleigh Jones was one of the standouts for Compass Academy (2-2 overall), finishing with five kills, three blocks and two assists. Her sister, Paige, finished with four kills, four assists, a dig and an ace to her credit.

"We did have a slow start early, but I was really proud of how the girls finished,” Compass Academy head coach Christina Bush said.

The first set was a back-and-forth battle before the Lady Cougars took an 11-8 lead to start things off. That lead did not last as Ropes (0-2) ran off an 11-1 run midway through the set to go up 19-12.

Compass Academy rallied with an 8-1 run of its own to even the set at 20-all before Ropes earned five of the last six, capped off by an ace from freshman Bree Stumbo.

Ropes is competing in its first season and head coach Nikki Garcia liked what she saw from the Lady Eagles early on.

“Our team showed a lot of fight,” Garcia said. “We tell them all the time that it’s all about momentum. We had it, lost it and then got it back again. We were just focused on getting one point a time.”

On the other bench, Bush’s message was simple for her Lady Cougars following the first set.

“I told our team that we couldn’t take 50 points to get warmed up,” she said. “Ropes came at us strong and we just weren’t ready to receive or react to what they had. It was really about getting our mindset right and starting to talk and jell as a team.”

The Lady Cougars took that message to heart early in the second set, scoring the first three points and eventually building up a 16-5 advantage. One of the catalysts of the run was Carleigh Jones, who earned a block to close out the set and was a presence on the front line all afternoon.

Jones said the team chemistry was stronger in the second set and that it carried over through the rest of the match.

“We just didn’t have that much energy in the first set,” she said. “Coach Bush told us we had to get it together and pick up our energy and talk. I thought our sets worked really well today and we were able to get that going.”

Jones, who wore No. 12 as opposed to her usual No. 8 because of a jersey mixup, was one of the players who stood out in Bush’s mind.

“Carleigh showed out and really stepped up,” Bush said. “She noticed that the team needed someone to step up and did that whether she was serving, on the back row or on the sideline.”

Compass picked up right where it left off in the third set, jumping out to a 10-0 start and growing that into an 18-3 advantage. Ropes responded and put together a couple of three-point runs to cut into the deficit before the Lady Cougars closed it out with another point from Jones.

The fourth set started off in similar fashion as the Lady Cougars took control with an 11-3 advantage in the final set and closed it out with a kill by Laci Satterwhite.

The teams meet again Sept. 1 at Ropesville. Before that rematch, the Lady Cougars host Midland TLCA on Tuesday and Bush hopes the strong communication on display Saturday can carry over to the rest of the season.

“We’ve got to utilize that as a strong point moving forward,” she said. “As long as we continue that, everything that we’ve worked on for that week and that game is going to help us push through.”

