  • October 17, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy falls on the road - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy falls on the road

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Box

Coahoma def. Compass Academy

25-15, 25-15, 25-21

 

At Coahoma

Kills — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones 6, Jade Rivera 1, Kinzee Jamierson 1, Paige Jones 1

Blocks — Compass Academy: Kinzee Jamierson 4, Carleigh Jones 2

Assists — Compass Academy: Haley Stillwell 4, Paige Jones 3

Digs — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones 7, Paige Jones 6, Madison Molinar 6, Laci Satterwhite 5, Haley Stillwell 4, Kinzee Jamierson 1

Aces — Compass Academy: None

Records

Compass Academy 11-6 (4-3 District 5-3A)

Sub-Varsity

JV: Coahoma def. Compass Academy 25-19, 25-20

Posted: Saturday, October 17, 2020 6:12 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy falls on the road OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

COAHOMA The Compass Academy volleyball team lost in straight sets to Coahoma by scores of 25-15, 25-15, 25-21 Saturday on the road.

Playing in a District 5-3A contest, the Lady Cougars (11-6 overall, 4-3 district) were led in kills by Carleigh Jones who had 6. Kinzee Jamierson had four blocks while Haley Stillwell had four assists.

Carleigh Jones also had seven digs while Paige Jones and Madison Molinar both had six.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, October 17, 2020 6:12 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
89°
Humidity: 16%
Winds: SW at 12mph
Feels Like: 89°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 90°/Low 57°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

sunday

weather
High 92°/Low 50°
Sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 50s.

monday

weather
High 84°/Low 60°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]