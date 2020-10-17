Compass Academy Charter School logo
- Box
-
Coahoma def. Compass Academy
25-15, 25-15, 25-21
At Coahoma
Kills — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones 6, Jade Rivera 1, Kinzee Jamierson 1, Paige Jones 1
Blocks — Compass Academy: Kinzee Jamierson 4, Carleigh Jones 2
Assists — Compass Academy: Haley Stillwell 4, Paige Jones 3
Digs — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones 7, Paige Jones 6, Madison Molinar 6, Laci Satterwhite 5, Haley Stillwell 4, Kinzee Jamierson 1
Aces — Compass Academy: None
Records
Compass Academy 11-6 (4-3 District 5-3A)
Sub-Varsity
JV: Coahoma def. Compass Academy 25-19, 25-20
Posted: Saturday, October 17, 2020 6:12 pm
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy falls on the road
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
COAHOMA The Compass Academy volleyball team lost in straight sets to Coahoma by scores of 25-15, 25-15, 25-21 Saturday on the road.
Playing in a District 5-3A contest, the Lady Cougars (11-6 overall, 4-3 district) were led in kills by Carleigh Jones who had 6. Kinzee Jamierson had four blocks while Haley Stillwell had four assists.
Carleigh Jones also had seven digs while Paige Jones and Madison Molinar both had six.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Volleyball
on
Saturday, October 17, 2020 6:12 pm.
| Tags:
Compass Academy,
Lady Cougars,
Volleyball,
Coahoma,
District 5-3a