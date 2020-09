HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy falls in four sets

SWEETWATER The Compass Academy volleyball team went into four sets with Sweetwater but was unable to come away with the win as the Lady Cougars lost by scores of 25-16, 16-25, 25-20, 25-20 in Friday’s road game.

Carleigh Jones and Kinzee Jamierson each had two kills to lead Compass Academy, while Kyra Ayers had 13 digs and three aces.

Jones finished with four aces, while Paige Jones, Haley Stillwell and Jamierson each had one assist.

Compass Acadmey’s Jade Rivera and Laci Satterwhite each had one kill.