HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy edges out Coahoma in five sets

The Compass Academy volleyball team went all five sets to earn its first district win of the season, defeating Coahoma, 23-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 17-15 Tuesday in District 5-3A play at The Cougar Den.

The victory also snapped a two-game losing skid for the Lady Cougars (8-5 overall, 1-2 District 5-3A).

Carleigh Jones led the team with eight kills to go with eight digs, two blocks and an ace while Kinzee Jamierson led the team with eight blocks in the victory. Paige Jones finished with a team-high five assists to go with 16 digs and three kills for Compass Academy.

Coahoma fell to 10-2 overall and 1-1 in district play.

Compass Academy wraps up the first half of district play with a match at Reagan County at noon Saturday.