  • September 29, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy edges out Coahoma in five sets

Compass Academy def. Coahoma 23-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 17-15

At The Cougar Den

Kills — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones 8, Kyra Ayers 3, Paige Jones 3, Laci Satterwhite 2, Madison Molinar 1.

Blocks — Compass Academy: Kinzee Jamierson 8, Jade Rivera 5, Paige Jones 2, Carleigh Jones 2.

Assists — Compass Academy: Paige Jones 5, Madison Molinar 4, Haley Stillwell 3.

Digs — Compass Academy: Madison Molinar 20, Kyra Ayers 18, Paige Jones 16, Carleigh Jones 8, Haley Stillwell 5, Laci Satterwhite 5, Kinzee Jamierson 3, Chloe Villasana 2.

Aces — Compass Academy: Kinzee Jamierson 2, Carleigh Jones 1, Kyra Ayers 1.

Records

Coahoma 10-2 (1-1 District 5-3A); Compass Academy 8-5 (1-2).

Sub-Varsity

JV: Coahoma def. Compass Academy, 25-13, 25-14.

Posted: Tuesday, September 29, 2020 10:14 pm

The Compass Academy volleyball team went all five sets to earn its first district win of the season, defeating Coahoma, 23-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 17-15 Tuesday in District 5-3A play at The Cougar Den.

The victory also snapped a two-game losing skid for the Lady Cougars (8-5 overall, 1-2 District 5-3A).

Carleigh Jones led the team with eight kills to go with eight digs, two blocks and an ace while Kinzee Jamierson led the team with eight blocks in the victory. Paige Jones finished with a team-high five assists to go with 16 digs and three kills for Compass Academy.

Coahoma fell to 10-2 overall and 1-1 in district play.

Compass Academy wraps up the first half of district play with a match at Reagan County at noon Saturday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

