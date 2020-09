HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy edges Lubbock Titans in five sets

The Compass Academy volleyball team went down to the wire for the second straight match and the Lady Cougars prevailed again just like last time.

Compass Academy (7-3) defeated the Lubbock Titans, 25-21, 23-25, 24-26, 25-23, 15-11, to win its second straight match and its final nondistrict match.

Kyra Ayers finished with eight kills, 15 digs and two aces in the victory for the Lady Cougars while Kinzee Jamierson added a team-high nine blocks. Madison Molinar led Compass Academy with 20 digs as well.

The Lady Cougars open District 5-3A play in a road match against Sonora at 6 p.m. Tuesday.