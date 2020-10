HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy defeats Sonora

The Compass Academy volleyball team came away with a win in four sets over Sonora, winning by scores of 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23 in district action Saturday at home.

The Lady Cougars were led by Kyra Ayers who had five kills and Carleigh Jones had four kills as well as Paige Jones.

Madison Molinar had 11 digs to lead her team while Kyra Ayers had 10. Paige Jones had 10 kills as well.

Kinzee Jamierson and Ayers each had two blocks for the Lady Cougars.