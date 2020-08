HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy defeats Lubbock Talkington

The Compass Academy volleyball team needed five sets Saturday but came away with a victory over Lubbock Talkington, winning 25-18, 23-25, 25-10, 17-25, 15-11 at The Cougar Den.

The Lady Cougars were led in kills by Kinzee Jamierson who had six while Caleigh Jones had five and Kyra Ayers had four.

Haley Stillwell had five assists. Ayers had seven digs while Madison Molinar finished with six.

Compass Academy moved to 4-2 for the season.