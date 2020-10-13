Compass Academy Charter School logo
- Compass Academy def. Crane 15-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17
At The Cougar Den
Kills — Compass Academy: Laci Satterwhite 3, Carleigh Jones 1, Paige Jones 1, Kyra Ayers 1.
Blocks — Compass Academy: Kinzee Jamierson 3, Jade Rivera 1.
Assists — Compass Academy: Paige Jones 5, Haley Stillwell 2.
Digs — Compass Academy: Paige Jones 13, Madison Molinar 13, Kyra Ayers 5, Haley Stillwell 4, Laci Satterwhite 2, Carleigh Jones 2, Chloe Villasana 1, Kinzee Jamierson 1.
Aces — Compass Academy: Paige Jones 1, Kyra Ayers 1.
Records
Crane 9-8 (4-2 District 5-3A); Compass Academy 11-5 (4-2).
Sub-Varsity
JV: Compass Academy def. Crane, 25-12, 25-21.
Posted: Tuesday, October 13, 2020 9:46 pm
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy defeats Crane for third straight victory
The Compass Academy volleyball team won its third straight match in District 5-3A play by defeating Crane 15-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17, Tuesday at The Cougar Den.
Laci Satterwhite led the Lady Cougars (11-5 overall, 4-2 district) with three kills while Paige Jones had five assists, 13 digs and an ace to her credit.
The victory also tied Compass Academy with Crane (9-8, 4-2) for second place in the district with two matches remaining in the regular season for both teams. Both teams are also a half game back of Sonora (13-4, 4-1).
Compass Academy travels to Coahoma at noon Saturday for its final district road match of the regular season.
