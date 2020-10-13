HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy defeats Crane for third straight victory

The Compass Academy volleyball team won its third straight match in District 5-3A play by defeating Crane 15-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17, Tuesday at The Cougar Den.

Laci Satterwhite led the Lady Cougars (11-5 overall, 4-2 district) with three kills while Paige Jones had five assists, 13 digs and an ace to her credit.

The victory also tied Compass Academy with Crane (9-8, 4-2) for second place in the district with two matches remaining in the regular season for both teams. Both teams are also a half game back of Sonora (13-4, 4-1).

Compass Academy travels to Coahoma at noon Saturday for its final district road match of the regular season.