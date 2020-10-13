  • October 13, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy defeats Crane for third straight victory

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy defeats Crane for third straight victory

Compass Academy def. Crane 15-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17

At The Cougar Den

Kills — Compass Academy: Laci Satterwhite 3, Carleigh Jones 1, Paige Jones 1, Kyra Ayers 1.

Blocks — Compass Academy: Kinzee Jamierson 3, Jade Rivera 1.

Assists — Compass Academy: Paige Jones 5, Haley Stillwell 2.

Digs — Compass Academy: Paige Jones 13, Madison Molinar 13, Kyra Ayers 5, Haley Stillwell 4, Laci Satterwhite 2, Carleigh Jones 2, Chloe Villasana 1, Kinzee Jamierson 1.

Aces — Compass Academy: Paige Jones 1, Kyra Ayers 1.

Records

Crane 9-8 (4-2 District 5-3A); Compass Academy 11-5 (4-2).

Sub-Varsity

JV: Compass Academy def. Crane, 25-12, 25-21.

Posted: Tuesday, October 13, 2020 9:46 pm

Posted: Tuesday, October 13, 2020 9:46 pm

The Compass Academy volleyball team won its third straight match in District 5-3A play by defeating Crane 15-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17, Tuesday at The Cougar Den.

Laci Satterwhite led the Lady Cougars (11-5 overall, 4-2 district) with three kills while Paige Jones had five assists, 13 digs and an ace to her credit.

The victory also tied Compass Academy with Crane (9-8, 4-2) for second place in the district with two matches remaining in the regular season for both teams. Both teams are also a half game back of Sonora (13-4, 4-1).

Compass Academy travels to Coahoma at noon Saturday for its final district road match of the regular season.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

