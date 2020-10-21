  • October 21, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy closes out regular season with victory

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy closes out regular season with victory

Compass Academy def. Reagan County 25-10, 25-21, 25-13

At The Cougar Den

Kills — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones 5, Kinzee Jamierson 2, Laci Satterwhite 2, Jade Rivera 1.  

Blocks — Compass Academy: Jade Rivera 1, Paige Jones 1, Kinzee Jamierson 1.

Assists — Compass Academy: Paige Jones 4, Haley Stillwell 3.

Digs — Compass Academy: Haley Stillwell 7, Madison Molinar 6, Laci Satterwhite 6, Paige Jones 2, Carleigh Jones 1.

Aces — Compass Academy: Haley Stillwell 1, Laci Satterwhite 1.  

Records

Compass Academy 12-6 overall, 5-3 District 5-3A.

Sub-Varsity

JV: Compass Academy def. Reagan County, 25-19, 25-16.

 

Posted: Tuesday, October 20, 2020 10:42 pm

Compass Academy closed out its first varsity regular season on a good note by sweeping Reagan County, 25-10, 25-21, 25-13,  to wrap up District 5-3A play Tuesday at The Cougar Den.

Carleigh Jones led they Lady Cougars (12-6 overall, 5-3 district) with five kills while Paige Jones led the team with four assists. Haley Stilwell led the team with seven digs to go with her three assists.

The Lady Cougars clinched a playoff spot and await their opponent from District 6-3A in the Class 3A bi-district playoffs next week.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

