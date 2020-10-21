HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Compass Academy closes out regular season with victory

Compass Academy closed out its first varsity regular season on a good note by sweeping Reagan County, 25-10, 25-21, 25-13, to wrap up District 5-3A play Tuesday at The Cougar Den.

Carleigh Jones led they Lady Cougars (12-6 overall, 5-3 district) with five kills while Paige Jones led the team with four assists. Haley Stilwell led the team with seven digs to go with her three assists.