Posted: Tuesday, November 10, 2020 8:03 pm
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Area athletes honored
Odessa American
The Compass Academy and Crane volleyball teams were well represented on the All-District 5-3A team released Tuesday.
Compass Academy’s Carleigh Jones was selected as the Offensive MVP, while Crane’s Ester Garcia was the districts’ Defensive MVP. Compass Academy’s Kyra Ayer shared the Newcomer of the Year honor with Isabella Cox of Coahoma.
First-team selections included Compass Academy’s Paige Jones and Kinzee Jaimerson, along with Crane’s Hope Heredia.
Crane’s Karla Montes and Maddie Tausch were second-team honorees, as were Compass Academy’s Laci Satterwhite and Madison Molinar.
