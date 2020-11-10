  • November 10, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Area athletes honored

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Area athletes honored

Posted: Tuesday, November 10, 2020 8:03 pm

Odessa American

The Compass Academy and Crane volleyball teams were well represented on the All-District 5-3A team released Tuesday.

Compass Academy’s Carleigh Jones was selected as the Offensive MVP, while Crane’s Ester Garcia was the districts’ Defensive MVP. Compass Academy’s Kyra Ayer shared the Newcomer of the Year honor with Isabella Cox of Coahoma.

First-team selections included Compass Academy’s Paige Jones and Kinzee Jaimerson, along with Crane’s Hope Heredia.

Crane’s Karla Montes and Maddie Tausch were second-team honorees, as were Compass Academy’s Laci Satterwhite and Madison Molinar.

