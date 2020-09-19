HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Andrews sweeps Odessa High

The Odessa High volleyball team suffered its first defeat of the season as Andrews swept the Lady Bronchos, 25-16, 26-24, 25-13, Friday at the Andrews Performance Center.

Brianna McClure and Julisha Terry each finished with a team-best six kills for Odessa High (2-1). McClure added 13 assists, nine digs and a block to her totals while Terry had two aces and a block as well. Kaia Minjarez finished with a match-high 14 assists for the Lady Bronchos.

Kassidy Epperson finished with 17 kills, 10 digs and an assist to her credit for Andrews (13-2).

Odessa High faces a quick turnaround with another road match against Monahans at 1 p.m. Saturday.