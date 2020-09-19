HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Andrews sweeps Odessa High

Andrews ISD logo
- Andrews def. Odessa High 25-16, 26-24, 25-13
At Andrews Performance Center
Kills — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 6, Julisha Terry 6, Kaia Minjarez 3, Aubrey Villa 1, Bryanna Ordaz 1, Jade Hernandez 1, Paige Byford 1. Andrews: Kassidy Epperson 17, Alyssa Vasquez 6, Hannah Renteria 5, Tatym Pack 3, Miranda Trevino 3, Jamie Blinco-Butler 2, Jayci Richters 2, Haley Gafford 2.
Blocks — Odessa High: Paige Byford 1.5, Kaia Minjarez 1.5, Bryanna Ordaz 1, Brianna McClure 1, Julisha Terry 1. Andrews: Haley Gafford 1, Alyssa Vasquez 1.
Assists — Odessa High: Kaia Minjarez 14, Brianna McClure 13. Andrews: Miranda Trevino 13, Erynn Pool 10, Anisa Jimenez 5, Alyssa Vasquez 2, Tatym Pack 1, Kassidy Epperson 1.
Digs — Odessa High: Bryanna Ordaz 13, Brianna McClure 9, Victoria Rodriguez 9, Jade Hernandez 8, Kaia Minjarez 8, Julisha Terry 4, Jacqlyn Lujan 3, Paige Byford 1. Andrews: Alyssa Vasquez 12, Kassidy Epperson 10, Hanna Wells 8, Tatym Pack 6, Ashlynn Evans 5, Erynn Pool 5, Miranda Trevino 2, Hannah Renteria 1, Jayci Richters 1, Anisa Jimenez 1.
Aces — Odessa High: Julisha Terry 2, Jacqlyn Lujan 1, Bryanna Ordaz 1, Kaia Minjarez 1, Victoria Rodriguez 1. Andrews: None.
Records
Odessa High 2-1; Andrews 13-2.
Sub-Varsity
JV: Andrews def. Odessa High.
Freshmen: Odessa High def. Andrews.
ANDREWS The Odessa High volleyball team suffered its first defeat of the season as Andrews swept the Lady Bronchos, 25-16, 26-24, 25-13, Friday at the Andrews Performance Center.
Brianna McClure and Julisha Terry each finished with a team-best six kills for Odessa High (2-1). McClure added 13 assists, nine digs and a block to her totals while Terry had two aces and a block as well. Kaia Minjarez finished with a match-high 14 assists for the Lady Bronchos.
Kassidy Epperson finished with 17 kills, 10 digs and an assist to her credit for Andrews (13-2).
Odessa High faces a quick turnaround with another road match against Monahans at 1 p.m. Saturday.
