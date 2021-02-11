HIGH SCHOOL: Trio of Lady Bronchos sign letters of intent

Three Odessa High athletes will be staying in the Permian Basin when they compete next year at the collegiate level.

Jenna Spencer, Lisbeth Dominguez and Chloe Aranda all made it official when they signed their letters of intent in a ceremony Thursday at OHS Fieldhouse.

Spencer and Dominguez will both be playing softball at Sul Ross State in Alpine while Aranda has signed to play golf at UTPB.

Playing at the NCAA Division III level, Dominguez says she is looking forward to playing alongside her teammate at Sul Ross State.

“It’s really comforting to be with someone I know and I think I’ll feel at home when I’m with (Spencer),” Dominguez said.

Dominguez said Thursday’s ceremony was a good experience and that she is thankful for all who have helped her along the way.

“I’m just really grateful to sign with Jenna and spend this experience with all of my family and friends and coaches who have supported me throughout this experience,” Dominguez said.

With Alpine not too far from home, Dominguez is glad to be close to her family.

“It’s close to home,” Dominguez said. “Their coach is a great coach and I wanted to play for them.”

Before she can think too much about next year, she knows there’s one last season at the high school level for her this spring to look forward to.

“I’m thankful to be playing because last year, we got cut off and it’s going to be great to play with my teammates one last time,” Dominguez said.

Spencer was also excited about Thursday’s ceremony.

“It means a lot,” Spencer said. “I wanted to do this since I was little so it’s such a great feeling.”

For Spencer, the decision to stay close to home was also a factor in her decision to sign for the Lady Lobos. She’s also not the first person in her family to attend Sul Ross State.

“My mom went there,” Spencer said. “I like that it’s close to home. It feels like home over there.”

Spencer is also looking forward to starting her senior season on the field with Odessa High.

“It’s so exciting,” Spencer said. “I know we’ll do well this year. We have a great team and I’m excited to play with my teammates this year.”

Last year, Sul Ross State was 13-5 in a season that was shortened due to COVID, following a 21-20 mark in 2019..

Odessa High softball coach Rachel Pena had plenty of praise for her two players.

“I’m super proud of them,” Pena said. “They’re hard workers and they’re great kids. I’m proud of them and I’m excited for them.”

Consistency is the word she used to describe Spencer and Dominguez.

“I think they consistently do their job and they provide the leadership that we need,” Pena said. “They’ve been a part of my program since their freshmen year. Every year, they’ve gotten stronger and provide leadership. I can count on them for anything. They’re versatile kids.”

Aranda, staying in Odessa, is grateful for the opportunity to play golf at the NCAA Division II level at UTPB.

“It means that I’m growing up and moving on to the next step of my life,” Aranda said. “I’m becoming independent.”

She’s also glad to not be going to school too far away.

“I like being close to home and family,” Aranda said. “I have a few friends on the UTPB golf team that I’m excited to play with again.”

Odessa High girls golf coach Shelbye Hill, who played at the collegiate level as well, understands what her golfer is going through.

“It’s the best feeling,” Hill said. “I know how it feels. I’ve played at the next level too, so I know the feeling and it’s all I ever want from any of my athletes who want to go and play at the next level.

Hill described Aranda’s leadership as her biggest attribute to the team.

“She’s led our team in many ways,” Hill said. “Not just in the classroom but in the community. She’s put it all on the table for the team and she’s been a very good asset for the four years that she’s been in our program.”

