HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING: Andrews swimmers prepare for state

In a season that has including plenty of highlights and milestones even a little bit of waiting, the Andrews Mustangs swimming team is getting ready for the Class 5A State Swimming and Diving Meet.

The 5A boys will compete first on Feb. 27 while the girls will compete on March 2. The meet will take place at the Bill Walker Pool and Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio.

The Mustangs qualified seven swimmers to this year’s state meet.

“As a coach, it’s wonderful to get to watch my swimmers exceed what was they thought was ever possible,” Andrews coach Mike Waldmann said. “It’s a great opportunity for them to see what they can do and we’re looking forward to that.”

On the girls side, sophomore Rebecca Robertson will be competing in the 100 freestyle and the 200 freestyle.

Despite only being an underclassman, Robertson is no stranger to the state, having competed last year.

“Honestly, I’m pretty excited for this year because last year was more of like a test trial type thing but this year I know what to expect. I’m pretty pumped for it.”

At the regional meet two weeks ago, Robertson set the school record in the 100 and 200 freestyle at the 5A Region I meet.

“With Rebecca, you have somebody who comes in and gives her all every day and I can say that about all my kids,” Waldmann said. “But to come in here as a sophomore and put forth the effort that she has has been incredible.”

There is one challenge, however, for Robertson at this year’s state meet and that’s having to compete without her teammates there.

“That’s going to be different,” said Robertson, an all-state selection in 2020. “The team energy is different when everybody else is there. That’s one thing I’ll miss.”

Competing at state twice in as many years is something that not everyone in the state can say they’ve accomplished and Robertson says her teammates have helped push her to achieve her goals this season.

“It means a lot to me honestly because I feel like I’ve worked pretty hard for it and my teammates and I have worked hard. It means a lot to have the opportunity to do that,” Robertson said.

Robertson has also had to wait an extra week to compete at the state meet due to the inclement weather from last week’s winter storm that knocked out power all across the state.

The meet was originally supposed to take place on Feb. 20 but was then pushed back to Feb. 23 before being moved again to March 2.

While teams in every spring and winter sport across the state have had to deal with not being able to compete due to the weather problems that have forced postponements, Waldmann says his swimmers have been very fortunate.

The Mustangs didn’t miss a beat in practice last week due to being able to retaining power at the school.

“We still have the water so the workouts have been pretty good,” Waldmann said. “The distraction away from the pool and having to adjust to the ever changing situations with weather is something that’s helping our kids. It shows them that they are resilient and that they can overcome the scenarios of many things.”

On the boys side, two relay teams will represent Andrews:

>> The 200 medley relay team of Brian Abney, Darin Powers, Javan Tellez and Cash Coats.

>> The 200 freestyle relay team of Landyn Brewer, Tucker Walker, Tellez and Coats.

The Andrews’ 200 medley relay team broke a six-year-old school record at the 5A Region I championship with a time of one minute, 38.97 seconds.

The boys 200 freestyle relay team broke a three-year-old record at the regional meet in a time of 1:28.65.

“We’ve had a record-breaking season,” Waldmann said. “Just at the regional meet, we broke several school records. On the boys side, all three of our relays broke the records significantly. Two of them have qualified for state.”

Coats, a senior, says he and his teammates be looking to make the most of his final trip to the state championships.

“We’re super hyped and super excited,” Coats said. “We’re glad to be going back for another year.”

According to Coats, the winter storm didn’t bring any sort of distraction for him or his teammates.

“I think it’s actually kind of helped,” Coats said. “Coming in and just knowing that we’ve been putting in the work and fighting through the obstacles that have been in our way. It’s really exciting.”

According to Waldmann, the performances from his swimmers this season has been the result of years of hard work, going back to junior high.

“Most of these kids have been swimming for the past several years,” Waldmann said. “They came in through our middle school program and they’ve developed a passion for this sport that I share with them.

“They work really hard. They don’t allow any of the others to hold back. They hold themselves accountable.”