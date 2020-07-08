HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: UIL updates guidelines for summer workouts

The University Interscholastic League updated its guidelines regarding summer workouts in its latest update Wednesday.
The organization announced that all employees, visitors and students 10 years of age and older are required to wear a face covering when not actively exercising. The UIL also rescinded the period of no activity, which was scheduled for July 20-21.
The UIL also allowed schools to open their locker rooms beginning Monday and also allowing one on one competitive drills to begin on the same date. However, the school must develop a mitigation plan before doing so. Schools must still follow COVID-19 screening protocols.
This is the second update in a week after the UIL previously recommended that schools suspend workouts for the week of July 6.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.