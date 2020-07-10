HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: UIL declares remote students eligible for activities

AUSTIN The University Interscholastic League announced Friday that students participating in remote learning offered by their school district may participate in UIL activities if they meet all other eligibility requirements.

Students must be enrolled in remote learning options through the school the student will represent, according to a statement on the UIL website. Schools may develop local policies with additional requirements for participation.

Schools should develop grading policies for remote learning options that outline the criteria for determining if a student is passing all courses at the end of grading and evaluation periods. Days when school is not in session should be treated as school holidays for purposes of determining academic eligibility for both remote and in-person learning. All students are academically eligible when school is not in session for a full calendar week or more.

For the 2020-2021 school year, UIL eligibility requirements for the first six weeks of school have been modified to allow a student to be eligible for the first six weeks if they accumulated at least two and a half credits since the start of the 2019-2020 school year. Schools may impose additional requirements.