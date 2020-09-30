  • September 30, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Permian Basin Scoreboard for Sept. 30

Posted: Wednesday, September 30, 2020 6:23 pm

FOOTBALL

District 2-6A

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Midland Lee................ 1        0             0        0

Permian....................... 1        0             0        0

Odessa High............... 0        0             0        0

Abilene High............... 0        1             0        0

Midland High.............. 0        1             0        0

San Angelo Central..... 0        1             0        0

Wolfforth Frenship....... 0        1             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK ONE

Thursday, Sept. 24

Permian 47, Abilene Cooper 35

Killeen Shoemaker 61, San Angelo Central 35

Friday, Sept. 25

Amarillo Tascosa 26, Abilene High 20

Lubbock Coronado 42, Wolfforth Frenship 14

Midland Lee 54, Amarillo High 40

Wichita Falls Riders 42, Midland High 13

Lubbock Monterey at Odessa High, ccd.

WEEK TWO

Friday, Oct. 2

Abilene Cooper at Abilene High, 7 p.m.

Amarillo High at Midland High, 7 p.m.

Midland Lee at Amarilllo Tascosa, 7 p.m.

San Angelo Central at Schertz Clemens, 7 p.m.

Wolfforth Frenship vs Burleson Centennial at Sweetwater, 7 p.m.

Permian at Mesquite Horn, 7 p.m.

Odessa High, open

———

District 2-4A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Andrews...................... 4        1             0        0

Big Spring.................... 3        1             0        0

San Angelo Lake View. 3        2             0        0

Fort Stockton................ 1        4             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK FIVE

Thursday, Sept. 24

Lubbock High 48, Big Spring 12

Friday, Sept. 25

Andrews 45, Lubbock Estacado 44

Pecos 28, Fort Stockton 21

San Angelo Lake View 63, Brownfield 40

WEEK SIX

Friday, Oct. 2

San Angelo Lake View at Fabens, 6 p.m.

Hereford at Andrews, 7 p.m.

Lubbock High at Fort Stockton, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at Littlefield, canceled

———

District 1-4A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Sweetwater.................. 3        1             0        0

Pecos.......................... 2        1             0        0

Greenwood.................. 2        2             0        0

Snyder......................... 2        2             0        0

Monahans................... 2        3             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK FIVE

Friday, Sept. 25

Canyon 48, Greenwood 0

Monahans 29, Lamesa 8

Pecos 28, Fort Stockton 21

Sweetwater 54, Clyde 10

Snyder at Tuscola Jim Ned, ccd.

WEEK SIX

Friday, Oct. 2

Pecos at Greenwood, 7 p.m.

Seminole at Monahans, 7 p.m.

Sweetwater at Snyder, 7 p.m.

———

District 2-4A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Levelland.................... 1        4             0        0

Lubbock Estacado...... 1        4             0        0

Seminole..................... 1        4             0        0

Perryton....................... 0        3             0        0

Borger.......................... 0        5             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK FIVE

Friday, Sept. 25

Andrews 45, Lubbock Estacado 44

Dalhart 46, Borger 8

Pampa 50, Levelland 26

Seminole 51, Muleshoe 40

Bushland at Perryton, ccd.

WEEK SIX

Friday, Oct. 2

Levelland at Canyon, 7 p.m.

Lubbock Estacado at Bushland, 7 p.m.

Perryton at Pampa, 7 p.m.

Seminole at Monahans, 7 p.m.

Ulysses (Kan.) at Borger, 7 p.m.

———

District 1-3A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Shallowater................. 3        0             0        0

Denver City................. 2        3             0        0

Slaton.......................... 1        2             0        0

Lamesa....................... 1        4             0        0

Kermit.......................... 0        3             0        0

Brownfield................... 0        4             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK FIVE

Friday, Sept. 25

Crane 31, Denver City 21

Monahans 29, Lamesa 8

San Angelo Lake View 63, Brownfield 40

Post 46, Slaton 7

Shallowater, open

Alpine at Kermit, ccd.

WEEK SIX

Friday, Oct. 2

Kermit at Slaton, 7 p.m.

Lamesa at Denver City, 7 p.m.

Shallowater at Brownfield, 7 p.m.

———

District 1-3A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Crane.......................... 3        0             0        0

Alpine.......................... 2        2             0        0

Anthony....................... 0        0             0        0

Tornillo........................ 0        0             0        0

Compass Academy.... 0        4             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK FIVE

Friday, Sept. 25

Lockney 67, Compass Academy 0

Crane 31, Denver City 21

Anthony, open

Alpine at Kermit, ccd.

Tornillo vs. Seagraves, ccd.

WEEK SIX

Friday, Oct. 2

Wink at Crane, 7:30 p.m.

Iraan at Anthony, 7:30 p.m.

Reagan County at Alpine, Jackson Field, 7:30 p.m.

San Elizario at Tornillo, 8 p.m.

Compass Academy, open

———

District 1-2A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Wink............................ 5        0             0        0

McCamey................... 3        1             0        0

Seagraves................... 1        3             0        0

Iraan............................ 0        2             0        0

Plains.......................... 0        4             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK FIVE

Thursday, Sept. 24

McCamey 41, San Antonio Cole 13

Friday, Sept. 25

Ralls 28, Plains 0

Rocksprings 54, Iraan 12

Wink 52, Smyer 22

Seagraves vs. Tornillo, ccd.

WEEK SIX

Thursday, Oct. 1

McCamey vs. Petrolia at Roscoe, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 2

Plains at Sudan, 7 p.m.

Seagraves at Roscoe, 7 p.m.

Wink at Crane, 7:30 p.m.

Iraan at Anthony, 7:30 p.m.

———

District 5-1A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Buena Vista................. 3        2             0        0

Fort Davis.................... 2        2             0        0

Van Horn..................... 1        1             0        0

Marfa........................... 0        3             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK FIVE

Friday, Sept. 25

Fort Davis 62, Sanderson 16

Sierra Blanca 37, Marfa 14

Lamesa Klondike 50, Buena Vista 0

Garden City 52, Van Horn 32

WEEK SIX

Friday, Oct. 2

Buena Vista at Sanderson, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Davis at Sierra Blanca, 7:30 p.m.

Grandfalls-Royalty at Van Horn, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Permian Basin Athletics Co-Op at Marfa, 7:30 p.m.

———

District 6-1A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Rankin......................... 4        1             0        0

Garden City................. 3        2             0        0

Micland TLCA............. 2        2             0        0

Lenorah Grady............ 2        3             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK FIVE

Thursday, Sept. 24

Lenorah Grady 52, Garden City JV 6

Friday, Sept. 25

Midland TLCA 64, Trent 14

Garden City 52, Van Horn 32

Saturday, Sept. 26

Rankin 60, Calvert 14

WEEK SIX

Friday, Oct. 2

Rankin at Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 6:30 p.m.

Garden City at Westbrook, 7:30 p.m.

Robert Lee at Lenorah Grady, 7:30 p.m.

Paint Rock at Midland TLCA, 7:30 p.m.

———

District 5-1A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Balmorhea................... 4        1             0        0

Grandfalls-Royalty..... 2        2             0        0

Sierra Blanca............... 1        1             0        0

Sanderson................... 1        3             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK FIVE

Friday, Sept. 25

Balmorhea 70, Nazareth 50

Fort Davis 62, Sanderson 16

Sierra Blanca 37, Marfa 14

Grandfalls-Royalty, open

WEEK SIX

Friday, Oct. 2

Buena Vista at Sanderson, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Davis at Sierra Blanca, 7:30 p.m.

Grandfalls-Royalty at Van Horn, 7:30 p.m.

Balmorhea, open

 

 

VOLLEYBALL

District 2-6A

 

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Wolfforth Frenship....... 6        1             1        0

Permian....................... 4        2             1        0

Midland High.............. 2        1             1        0

Midland Lee................ 1        1             0        0

Abilene High............... 2        4             0        1

San Angelo Central..... 2        4             0        1

Odessa High............... 2        7             0        1

 

x-clinched playoff spot

———

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Permian def. Abilene High 21-25, 25-20, 25-22, 26-24

Midland High def. Odessa High 25-20, 25-20, 25-19

Wolfforth Frenship def. San Angelo Central 25-12, 26-24, 25-11

Midland Lee, open

Friday, Oct. 2

Permian at San Angelo Central, 5 p.m.

Abilene High at Odessa High, 5 p.m.

Midland Lee at Midland High, 5 p.m.

Wolfforth Frenship, open

 

Permian def. Abilene High

21-25, 25-20, 25-22, 26-24

 

Tuesday, At Permian Fieldhouse

Kills — Abilene High: Gentri Anderson 11, Jadyn Hernandez 8, Mia Cairo 7, Sarah Cox 6, Isa Escobedo 4, Aven Horn 3, Maddie Perez 1, Shea Bruntmyer 1. Permian: Nyxalee Munoz 13, Anahi Orona 10, Jade Workman 7, Bethani Fierro 5, Cianna Harris 3, Sarahi Orona 1.

Blocks — Abilene High: Jadyn Hernandez 3, Mia Cairo 1. Permian: Bethani Fierro 1.

Assists — Abilene High: Shea Bruntmyer 15, Aven Horn 12, Gentri Anderson 1, Isa Escobedo 1, Sarah Cox 1. Permian: Jade Workman 16, Denali Cardenas 13, Iliana Garcia 3, Anyssa Cruz 1.

Digs — Abilene High: Gentri Anderson 21, Maddie Perez 18, Sarah Cox 16, Aven Horn 7, Shea Bruntmyer 4. Isa Escobedo 2, Mia Cairo 2, Jadyn Hernandez 1. Permian: Natalia Abila 14, Jade Workman 11, Iliana Garcia 6, Anyssa Cruz 6, Denali Cardenas 5, Nyxalee Munoz 4,  Bethani Fierro 2, Anahi Orona 2, Sarahi Orona 2, Monica Hinojos 1.

Aces — Abilene High: Shea Bruntmyer 4, Jadyn Hernandez 2, Sarah Cox 1, Gentri Anderson 1, Maddie Perez 1. Permian: Denali Cardenas 7, Iliana Garcia 3, Jade Workman 3, Nyxalee Munoz 3, Natalia Abila 2.

Records

Abilene High 2-4 (0-1 District 2-6A); Permian 4-2 (1-0).

 

Midland High def. Odessa High

25-20, 25-20, 25-19

 

Tuesday, At Bulldog Gym, Midland

Kills — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 8, Julisha Terry 6, Kaia Minjarez 5, Paige Byford 4, Jade Hernandez 1.

Blocks — Odessa High: Julisha Terry 1, Kaia Minjarez 1.

Assists — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 10, Kaia Minjarez 10, Jade Hernandez 1, Victoria Rodriguez 1. 

Digs — Odessa High: Victoria Rodriguez 20, Brianna McClure 15, Jacqlyn Lujan 9, Kaia Minjarez 7, Jade Hernandez 6, Julisha Terry 1.

Aces — Odessa High: Jade Hernandez 1. 

Records

Odessa High 2-7 (0-1 District 2-6A); Midland High 2-1 (1-0).

 

District 2-4A

 

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Andrews.................... 16        2             3        0

Monahans................. 17        6             3        0

Seminole..................... 8        4             2        1

Greenwood................ 10        6             1        2

Fort Stockton.............. 10        5             0        3

Pecos.......................... 9        5             0        3

———

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Greenwood def. Fort Stockton, 25-23, 25-16, 25-17

Monahans def. Pecos 25-14, 25-19, 25-17

Andrews def. Seminole 25-20, 19-25, 26-24, 25-11

Saturday, Oct. 3

Greenwood at Pecos, Noon

Monahans at Seminole, Noon

Fort Stockton at Andrews, Noon

 

Andrews def. Seminole

25-20, 19-25, 26-24, 25-11

 

Tuesday, At Andrews HS

Kills — Andrews: Kassidy Epperson 23, Alyssa Vasquez 10, Tatym Pack 5, Hannah Renteria 2, Tori Woodside 2, Laura Madrilez 2, Hanna Wells 1. 

Blocks — Andrews: Kassidy Epperson 2, Tori Woodise 2, Laura Madrilez 1.5, Tatym Pack 1, Alyssa Vasquez 0.5.

Assists — Andrews: Erynn Pool 23, Miranda Trevino 14, Alyssa Vasquez 2,  Kassidy Epperson 1, Laura Madrilez 1.

Digs — Andrews: Alyssa Vasquez 13, Hanna Wells 11, Tatym Pack 10, Erynn Pool 9, Kassidy Epperson 7, Hannah Renteria 5, Miranda Trevino 5, Laura Madrilez 2, Tori Woodside 1.

Aces — Andrews: Kassidy Epperson 3, Miranda Trevino 2, Alyssa Vasquez 1.

Records

Andrews 16-2 (3-0 District 2-4A); Seminole 8-4 (2-1).

Sub-Varsity

JV: Seminole def. Andrews

Freshmen: Seminole def. Andrews

 

Monahans def. Pecos

25-14, 25-19, 25-16

At Pecos HS

Kills — Pecos: Aubrie Navarette 7, Crystal Harrison 2, Ashlee Hodges 1, Alessandra Lazcano 1, Kaitlyn Lara 1, Kenzie Valenzuela 1, Trinity Rayos 1, Yulissa Hernandez 1.

Blocks — Pecos: Alessandra Lazcano 2.

Assists — Pecos: Kenzie Valenzuela 4, Ashlee Hodges 4, Aubri Reyes 1, Andrea Garcia 1.

Digs — Pecos: Andrea Garcia 14, Ashlee Hodges 9, Lianna Rayos 9, Aubri Reyes 8,  Kenzie Valenzuela 5, Ashley Ramos 4. Alessandra Lazcano 3, Aubrie Navarette 2, Yulissa Hernandez 2, Crystal Harrison 1, Kaitlyn Lara 1, Trinity Rayos 1.

Aces — Pecos: Aubri Reyes 2, Lianna Rayos 1.

Records

Monahans 17-6 overall (3-0 District 2-4A); Pecos 9-5 (0-3).

 

 

District 4-3A

 

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Tornillo........................ 2        2             2        0

Presidio....................... 3        1             2        0

Alpine.......................... 1        8             0        0

Anthony....................... 2        2             0        2

Kermit.......................... 0        2             0        2

———

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Tornillo def. Kermit, 25-15, 24-26, 25-19, 23-25, 16-14

Presidio def. Anthony, 18-25, 25-12, 25-7, 25-14

Alpine, open

Friday, Oct. 2

Presidio at Tornillo, 5:30 p.m.

Anthony, open

Saturday, Oct. 3

Alpine at Kermit, 6 p.m.

 

District 5-3A

 

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Sonora....................... 11        3             2        0

Crane.......................... 7        7             2        1

Coahoma.................. 10        2             1        1

Compass Academy.... 8        5             1        2

Reagan County........... 0        4             0        2

 

———

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Sonora def. Crane, 26-24, 25-19. 25-15

Compass Academy def. Coahoama 23-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 17-15

Reagan County, open

Saturday, Oct. 3

Compass Academy at Reagan County, noon

Sonora at Coahoma, 6 p.m.

Crane, open

 

Compass Academy def. Coahoma

23-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 17-15

Tuesday, At The Cougar Den

Kills — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones 8, Kyra Ayers 3, Paige Jones 3, Laci Satterwhite 2, Madison Molinar 1.

Blocks — Compass Academy: Kinzee Jamierson 8, Jade Rivera 5, Paige Jones 2, Carleigh Jones 2.

Assists — Compass Academy: Paige Jones 5, Madison Molinar 4, Haley Stillwell 3.

Digs — Compass Academy: Madison Molinar 20, Kyra Ayers 18, Paige Jones 16, Carleigh Jones 8, Haley Stillwell 5, Laci Satterwhite 5, Kinzee Jamierson 3, Chloe Villasana 2.

Aces — Compass Academy: Kinzee Jamierson 2, Carleigh Jones 1, Kyra Ayers 1.

Records

Coahoma 10-2 (1-1 District 5-3A); Compass Academy 8-5 (1-2).

Sub-Varsity

JV: Coahoma def. Compass Academy, 25-13, 25-14.

 

District 2-2A

 

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Wink.......................... 18        4             7        0

McCamey................... 1        4             1        4

Grandfalls-Royalty..... 2        5             2        5

Buena Vista................. 4        2             4        2

Rankin......................... 4        3             4        3

Sterling City.............. 11        6             6        1

Forsan......................... 2      12             1        4

TLCA-Midland............. 0        6             0        6

———

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Rankin def. Grandfalls-Royalty, score not reported

Wink def. Sterling City 25-16, 25-22, 25-14.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Sterling City at Midland TLCA, 1 p.m.

Buena Vista at Rankin, 1 p.m.

Forsan at Grandfalls-Royalty, 1 p.m.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

