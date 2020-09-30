HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Permian Basin Scoreboard for Sept. 30

FOOTBALL
District 2-6A
Overall District
Team W L W L
Midland Lee................ 1 0 0 0
Permian....................... 1 0 0 0
Odessa High............... 0 0 0 0
Abilene High............... 0 1 0 0
Midland High.............. 0 1 0 0
San Angelo Central..... 0 1 0 0
Wolfforth Frenship....... 0 1 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK ONE
Thursday, Sept. 24
Permian 47, Abilene Cooper 35
Killeen Shoemaker 61, San Angelo Central 35
Friday, Sept. 25
Amarillo Tascosa 26, Abilene High 20
Lubbock Coronado 42, Wolfforth Frenship 14
Midland Lee 54, Amarillo High 40
Wichita Falls Riders 42, Midland High 13
Lubbock Monterey at Odessa High, ccd.
WEEK TWO
Friday, Oct. 2
Abilene Cooper at Abilene High, 7 p.m.
Amarillo High at Midland High, 7 p.m.
Midland Lee at Amarilllo Tascosa, 7 p.m.
San Angelo Central at Schertz Clemens, 7 p.m.
Wolfforth Frenship vs Burleson Centennial at Sweetwater, 7 p.m.
Permian at Mesquite Horn, 7 p.m.
Odessa High, open
———
District 2-4A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Andrews...................... 4 1 0 0
Big Spring.................... 3 1 0 0
San Angelo Lake View. 3 2 0 0
Fort Stockton................ 1 4 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK FIVE
Thursday, Sept. 24
Lubbock High 48, Big Spring 12
Friday, Sept. 25
Andrews 45, Lubbock Estacado 44
Pecos 28, Fort Stockton 21
San Angelo Lake View 63, Brownfield 40
WEEK SIX
Friday, Oct. 2
San Angelo Lake View at Fabens, 6 p.m.
Hereford at Andrews, 7 p.m.
Lubbock High at Fort Stockton, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at Littlefield, canceled
———
District 1-4A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Sweetwater.................. 3 1 0 0
Pecos.......................... 2 1 0 0
Greenwood.................. 2 2 0 0
Snyder......................... 2 2 0 0
Monahans................... 2 3 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK FIVE
Friday, Sept. 25
Canyon 48, Greenwood 0
Monahans 29, Lamesa 8
Pecos 28, Fort Stockton 21
Sweetwater 54, Clyde 10
Snyder at Tuscola Jim Ned, ccd.
WEEK SIX
Friday, Oct. 2
Pecos at Greenwood, 7 p.m.
Seminole at Monahans, 7 p.m.
Sweetwater at Snyder, 7 p.m.
———
District 2-4A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Levelland.................... 1 4 0 0
Lubbock Estacado...... 1 4 0 0
Seminole..................... 1 4 0 0
Perryton....................... 0 3 0 0
Borger.......................... 0 5 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK FIVE
Friday, Sept. 25
Andrews 45, Lubbock Estacado 44
Dalhart 46, Borger 8
Pampa 50, Levelland 26
Seminole 51, Muleshoe 40
Bushland at Perryton, ccd.
WEEK SIX
Friday, Oct. 2
Levelland at Canyon, 7 p.m.
Lubbock Estacado at Bushland, 7 p.m.
Perryton at Pampa, 7 p.m.
Seminole at Monahans, 7 p.m.
Ulysses (Kan.) at Borger, 7 p.m.
———
District 1-3A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Shallowater................. 3 0 0 0
Denver City................. 2 3 0 0
Slaton.......................... 1 2 0 0
Lamesa....................... 1 4 0 0
Kermit.......................... 0 3 0 0
Brownfield................... 0 4 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK FIVE
Friday, Sept. 25
Crane 31, Denver City 21
Monahans 29, Lamesa 8
San Angelo Lake View 63, Brownfield 40
Post 46, Slaton 7
Shallowater, open
Alpine at Kermit, ccd.
WEEK SIX
Friday, Oct. 2
Kermit at Slaton, 7 p.m.
Lamesa at Denver City, 7 p.m.
Shallowater at Brownfield, 7 p.m.
———
District 1-3A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Crane.......................... 3 0 0 0
Alpine.......................... 2 2 0 0
Anthony....................... 0 0 0 0
Tornillo........................ 0 0 0 0
Compass Academy.... 0 4 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK FIVE
Friday, Sept. 25
Lockney 67, Compass Academy 0
Crane 31, Denver City 21
Anthony, open
Alpine at Kermit, ccd.
Tornillo vs. Seagraves, ccd.
WEEK SIX
Friday, Oct. 2
Wink at Crane, 7:30 p.m.
Iraan at Anthony, 7:30 p.m.
Reagan County at Alpine, Jackson Field, 7:30 p.m.
San Elizario at Tornillo, 8 p.m.
Compass Academy, open
———
District 1-2A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Wink............................ 5 0 0 0
McCamey................... 3 1 0 0
Seagraves................... 1 3 0 0
Iraan............................ 0 2 0 0
Plains.......................... 0 4 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK FIVE
Thursday, Sept. 24
McCamey 41, San Antonio Cole 13
Friday, Sept. 25
Ralls 28, Plains 0
Rocksprings 54, Iraan 12
Wink 52, Smyer 22
Seagraves vs. Tornillo, ccd.
WEEK SIX
Thursday, Oct. 1
McCamey vs. Petrolia at Roscoe, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 2
Plains at Sudan, 7 p.m.
Seagraves at Roscoe, 7 p.m.
Wink at Crane, 7:30 p.m.
Iraan at Anthony, 7:30 p.m.
———
District 5-1A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Buena Vista................. 3 2 0 0
Fort Davis.................... 2 2 0 0
Van Horn..................... 1 1 0 0
Marfa........................... 0 3 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK FIVE
Friday, Sept. 25
Fort Davis 62, Sanderson 16
Sierra Blanca 37, Marfa 14
Lamesa Klondike 50, Buena Vista 0
Garden City 52, Van Horn 32
WEEK SIX
Friday, Oct. 2
Buena Vista at Sanderson, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Davis at Sierra Blanca, 7:30 p.m.
Grandfalls-Royalty at Van Horn, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Permian Basin Athletics Co-Op at Marfa, 7:30 p.m.
———
District 6-1A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Rankin......................... 4 1 0 0
Garden City................. 3 2 0 0
Micland TLCA............. 2 2 0 0
Lenorah Grady............ 2 3 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK FIVE
Thursday, Sept. 24
Lenorah Grady 52, Garden City JV 6
Friday, Sept. 25
Midland TLCA 64, Trent 14
Garden City 52, Van Horn 32
Saturday, Sept. 26
Rankin 60, Calvert 14
WEEK SIX
Friday, Oct. 2
Rankin at Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 6:30 p.m.
Garden City at Westbrook, 7:30 p.m.
Robert Lee at Lenorah Grady, 7:30 p.m.
Paint Rock at Midland TLCA, 7:30 p.m.
———
District 5-1A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Balmorhea................... 4 1 0 0
Grandfalls-Royalty..... 2 2 0 0
Sierra Blanca............... 1 1 0 0
Sanderson................... 1 3 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK FIVE
Friday, Sept. 25
Balmorhea 70, Nazareth 50
Fort Davis 62, Sanderson 16
Sierra Blanca 37, Marfa 14
Grandfalls-Royalty, open
WEEK SIX
Friday, Oct. 2
Buena Vista at Sanderson, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Davis at Sierra Blanca, 7:30 p.m.
Grandfalls-Royalty at Van Horn, 7:30 p.m.
Balmorhea, open
VOLLEYBALL
District 2-6A
Overall District
Team W L W L
Wolfforth Frenship....... 6 1 1 0
Permian....................... 4 2 1 0
Midland High.............. 2 1 1 0
Midland Lee................ 1 1 0 0
Abilene High............... 2 4 0 1
San Angelo Central..... 2 4 0 1
Odessa High............... 2 7 0 1
x-clinched playoff spot
———
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Permian def. Abilene High 21-25, 25-20, 25-22, 26-24
Midland High def. Odessa High 25-20, 25-20, 25-19
Wolfforth Frenship def. San Angelo Central 25-12, 26-24, 25-11
Midland Lee, open
Friday, Oct. 2
Permian at San Angelo Central, 5 p.m.
Abilene High at Odessa High, 5 p.m.
Midland Lee at Midland High, 5 p.m.
Wolfforth Frenship, open
Permian def. Abilene High
21-25, 25-20, 25-22, 26-24
Tuesday, At Permian Fieldhouse
Kills — Abilene High: Gentri Anderson 11, Jadyn Hernandez 8, Mia Cairo 7, Sarah Cox 6, Isa Escobedo 4, Aven Horn 3, Maddie Perez 1, Shea Bruntmyer 1. Permian: Nyxalee Munoz 13, Anahi Orona 10, Jade Workman 7, Bethani Fierro 5, Cianna Harris 3, Sarahi Orona 1.
Blocks — Abilene High: Jadyn Hernandez 3, Mia Cairo 1. Permian: Bethani Fierro 1.
Assists — Abilene High: Shea Bruntmyer 15, Aven Horn 12, Gentri Anderson 1, Isa Escobedo 1, Sarah Cox 1. Permian: Jade Workman 16, Denali Cardenas 13, Iliana Garcia 3, Anyssa Cruz 1.
Digs — Abilene High: Gentri Anderson 21, Maddie Perez 18, Sarah Cox 16, Aven Horn 7, Shea Bruntmyer 4. Isa Escobedo 2, Mia Cairo 2, Jadyn Hernandez 1. Permian: Natalia Abila 14, Jade Workman 11, Iliana Garcia 6, Anyssa Cruz 6, Denali Cardenas 5, Nyxalee Munoz 4, Bethani Fierro 2, Anahi Orona 2, Sarahi Orona 2, Monica Hinojos 1.
Aces — Abilene High: Shea Bruntmyer 4, Jadyn Hernandez 2, Sarah Cox 1, Gentri Anderson 1, Maddie Perez 1. Permian: Denali Cardenas 7, Iliana Garcia 3, Jade Workman 3, Nyxalee Munoz 3, Natalia Abila 2.
Records
Abilene High 2-4 (0-1 District 2-6A); Permian 4-2 (1-0).
Midland High def. Odessa High
25-20, 25-20, 25-19
Tuesday, At Bulldog Gym, Midland
Kills — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 8, Julisha Terry 6, Kaia Minjarez 5, Paige Byford 4, Jade Hernandez 1.
Blocks — Odessa High: Julisha Terry 1, Kaia Minjarez 1.
Assists — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 10, Kaia Minjarez 10, Jade Hernandez 1, Victoria Rodriguez 1.
Digs — Odessa High: Victoria Rodriguez 20, Brianna McClure 15, Jacqlyn Lujan 9, Kaia Minjarez 7, Jade Hernandez 6, Julisha Terry 1.
Aces — Odessa High: Jade Hernandez 1.
Records
Odessa High 2-7 (0-1 District 2-6A); Midland High 2-1 (1-0).
District 2-4A
Overall District
Team W L W L
Andrews.................... 16 2 3 0
Monahans................. 17 6 3 0
Seminole..................... 8 4 2 1
Greenwood................ 10 6 1 2
Fort Stockton.............. 10 5 0 3
Pecos.......................... 9 5 0 3
———
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Greenwood def. Fort Stockton, 25-23, 25-16, 25-17
Monahans def. Pecos 25-14, 25-19, 25-17
Andrews def. Seminole 25-20, 19-25, 26-24, 25-11
Saturday, Oct. 3
Greenwood at Pecos, Noon
Monahans at Seminole, Noon
Fort Stockton at Andrews, Noon
Andrews def. Seminole
25-20, 19-25, 26-24, 25-11
Tuesday, At Andrews HS
Kills — Andrews: Kassidy Epperson 23, Alyssa Vasquez 10, Tatym Pack 5, Hannah Renteria 2, Tori Woodside 2, Laura Madrilez 2, Hanna Wells 1.
Blocks — Andrews: Kassidy Epperson 2, Tori Woodise 2, Laura Madrilez 1.5, Tatym Pack 1, Alyssa Vasquez 0.5.
Assists — Andrews: Erynn Pool 23, Miranda Trevino 14, Alyssa Vasquez 2, Kassidy Epperson 1, Laura Madrilez 1.
Digs — Andrews: Alyssa Vasquez 13, Hanna Wells 11, Tatym Pack 10, Erynn Pool 9, Kassidy Epperson 7, Hannah Renteria 5, Miranda Trevino 5, Laura Madrilez 2, Tori Woodside 1.
Aces — Andrews: Kassidy Epperson 3, Miranda Trevino 2, Alyssa Vasquez 1.
Records
Andrews 16-2 (3-0 District 2-4A); Seminole 8-4 (2-1).
Sub-Varsity
JV: Seminole def. Andrews
Freshmen: Seminole def. Andrews
Monahans def. Pecos
25-14, 25-19, 25-16
At Pecos HS
Kills — Pecos: Aubrie Navarette 7, Crystal Harrison 2, Ashlee Hodges 1, Alessandra Lazcano 1, Kaitlyn Lara 1, Kenzie Valenzuela 1, Trinity Rayos 1, Yulissa Hernandez 1.
Blocks — Pecos: Alessandra Lazcano 2.
Assists — Pecos: Kenzie Valenzuela 4, Ashlee Hodges 4, Aubri Reyes 1, Andrea Garcia 1.
Digs — Pecos: Andrea Garcia 14, Ashlee Hodges 9, Lianna Rayos 9, Aubri Reyes 8, Kenzie Valenzuela 5, Ashley Ramos 4. Alessandra Lazcano 3, Aubrie Navarette 2, Yulissa Hernandez 2, Crystal Harrison 1, Kaitlyn Lara 1, Trinity Rayos 1.
Aces — Pecos: Aubri Reyes 2, Lianna Rayos 1.
Records
Monahans 17-6 overall (3-0 District 2-4A); Pecos 9-5 (0-3).
District 4-3A
Overall District
Team W L W L
Tornillo........................ 2 2 2 0
Presidio....................... 3 1 2 0
Alpine.......................... 1 8 0 0
Anthony....................... 2 2 0 2
Kermit.......................... 0 2 0 2
———
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Tornillo def. Kermit, 25-15, 24-26, 25-19, 23-25, 16-14
Presidio def. Anthony, 18-25, 25-12, 25-7, 25-14
Alpine, open
Friday, Oct. 2
Presidio at Tornillo, 5:30 p.m.
Anthony, open
Saturday, Oct. 3
Alpine at Kermit, 6 p.m.
District 5-3A
Overall District
Team W L W L
Sonora....................... 11 3 2 0
Crane.......................... 7 7 2 1
Coahoma.................. 10 2 1 1
Compass Academy.... 8 5 1 2
Reagan County........... 0 4 0 2
———
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Sonora def. Crane, 26-24, 25-19. 25-15
Compass Academy def. Coahoama 23-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 17-15
Reagan County, open
Saturday, Oct. 3
Compass Academy at Reagan County, noon
Sonora at Coahoma, 6 p.m.
Crane, open
Compass Academy def. Coahoma
23-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 17-15
Tuesday, At The Cougar Den
Kills — Compass Academy: Carleigh Jones 8, Kyra Ayers 3, Paige Jones 3, Laci Satterwhite 2, Madison Molinar 1.
Blocks — Compass Academy: Kinzee Jamierson 8, Jade Rivera 5, Paige Jones 2, Carleigh Jones 2.
Assists — Compass Academy: Paige Jones 5, Madison Molinar 4, Haley Stillwell 3.
Digs — Compass Academy: Madison Molinar 20, Kyra Ayers 18, Paige Jones 16, Carleigh Jones 8, Haley Stillwell 5, Laci Satterwhite 5, Kinzee Jamierson 3, Chloe Villasana 2.
Aces — Compass Academy: Kinzee Jamierson 2, Carleigh Jones 1, Kyra Ayers 1.
Records
Coahoma 10-2 (1-1 District 5-3A); Compass Academy 8-5 (1-2).
Sub-Varsity
JV: Coahoma def. Compass Academy, 25-13, 25-14.
District 2-2A
Overall District
Team W L W L
Wink.......................... 18 4 7 0
McCamey................... 1 4 1 4
Grandfalls-Royalty..... 2 5 2 5
Buena Vista................. 4 2 4 2
Rankin......................... 4 3 4 3
Sterling City.............. 11 6 6 1
Forsan......................... 2 12 1 4
TLCA-Midland............. 0 6 0 6
———
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Rankin def. Grandfalls-Royalty, score not reported
Wink def. Sterling City 25-16, 25-22, 25-14.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Sterling City at Midland TLCA, 1 p.m.
Buena Vista at Rankin, 1 p.m.
Forsan at Grandfalls-Royalty, 1 p.m.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.