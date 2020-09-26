HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Permian Basin Scoreboard for Sept. 26

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A
District 2-6A
Overall District
Team W L W L
Midland Lee................ 1 0 0 0
Permian....................... 1 0 0 0
Odessa High............... 0 0 0 0
Abilene High............... 0 1 0 0
Midland High.............. 0 1 0 0
San Angelo Central..... 0 1 0 0
Wolfforth Frenship....... 0 1 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK ONE
Thursday, Sept. 24
Permian 47, Abilene Cooper 35
Killeen Shoemaker 61, San Angelo Central 35
Friday, Sept. 25
Amarillo Tascosa 26, Abilene High 20
Lubbock Coronado 42, Wolfforth Frenship 14
Midland Lee 54, Amarillo High 40
Wichita Falls Riders 42, Midland High 13
Lubbock Monterey at Odessa High, ccd.
WEEK TWO
Friday, Oct. 2
Abilene Cooper at Abilene High, 7 p.m.
Amarillo High at Midland High, 7 p.m.
Midland Lee at Amarilllo Tascosa, 7 p.m.
San Angelo Central at Schertz Clemens, 7 p.m.
Wolfforth Frenship vs Burleson Centennial at Sweetwater, 7 p.m.
Permian at Mesquite Horn, 7:30 p.m.
Odessa High, open
———
CLASS 4A
District 2-4A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Andrews...................... 4 1 0 0
Big Spring.................... 3 1 0 0
San Angelo Lake View. 3 2 0 0
Fort Stockton................ 1 4 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK FIVE
Thursday, Sept. 24
Lubbock High 48, Big Spring 12
Friday, Sept. 25
Andrews 45, Lubbock Estacado 44
Pecos 28, Fort Stockton 21
San Angelo Lake View 63, Brownfield 40
WEEK SIX
Friday, Oct. 2
Fabens at San Angelo Lake View, 6 p.m.
Hereford at Andrews, 7 p.m.
Lubbock High at Fort Stockton, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at Littlefield, ccd.
———
District 1-4A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Sweetwater.................. 3 1 0 0
Pecos.......................... 2 1 0 0
Greenwood.................. 2 2 0 0
Snyder......................... 2 2 0 0
Monahans................... 2 3 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK FIVE
Friday, Sept. 25
Canyon 48, Greenwood 0
Monahans 29, Lamesa 8
Pecos 28, Fort Stockton 21
Sweetwater 54, Clyde 10
Snyder at Tuscola Jim Ned, ccd.
WEEK SIX
Friday, Oct. 2
Pecos at Greenwood, 7 p.m.
Seminole at Monahans, 7 p.m.
Sweetwater at Snyder, 7 p.m.
———
District 2-4A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Levelland.................... 1 4 0 0
Lubbock Estacado...... 1 4 0 0
Seminole..................... 1 4 0 0
Perryton....................... 0 3 0 0
Borger.......................... 0 5 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK FIVE
Friday, Sept. 25
Andrews 45, Lubbock Estacado 44
Dalhart 46, Borger 8
Pampa 50, Levelland 26
Seminole 51, Muleshoe 40
Bushland at Perryton, ccd.
WEEK SIX
Friday, Oct. 2
Levelland at Canyon, 7 p.m.
Lubbock Estacado at Bushland, 7 p.m.
Perryton at Pampa, 7 p.m.
Seminole at Monahans, 7 p.m.
Ulysses (Kan.) at Borger, 7 p.m.
———
CLASS 3A
District 1-3A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Shallowater................. 3 0 0 0
Denver City................. 2 3 0 0
Slaton.......................... 1 2 0 0
Lamesa....................... 1 4 0 0
Kermit.......................... 0 3 0 0
Brownfield................... 0 4 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK FIVE
Friday, Sept. 25
Crane 31, Denver City 21
Monahans 29, Lamesa 8
San Angelo Lake View 63, Brownfield 40
Post 46, Slaton 7
Shallowater, open
Alpine at Kermit, ccd.
WEEK SIX
Friday, Oct. 2
Kermit at Slaton, 7 p.m.
Lamesa at Denver City, 7 p.m.
Shallowater at Brownfield, 7 p.m.
———
District 1-3A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Crane.......................... 3 0 0 0
Alpine.......................... 2 2 0 0
Anthony....................... 0 0 0 0
Tornillo........................ 0 0 0 0
Compass Academy.... 0 4 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK FIVE
Friday, Sept. 25
Lockney 67, Compass Academy 0
Crane 31, Denver City 21
Anthony, open
Alpine at Kermit, ccd.
Tornillo vs. Seagraves, ccd.
WEEK SIX
Friday, Oct. 2
Crane at Wink, 7:30 p.m.
Iraan at Anthony, 7:30 p.m.
Reagan County at Alpine, Jackson Field, 7:30 p.m.
San Elizario at Tornillo, 8 p.m.
Compass Academy, open
———
CLASS 2A
District 1-2A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Wink............................ 5 0 0 0
McCamey................... 3 1 0 0
Seagraves................... 1 3 0 0
Iraan............................ 0 2 0 0
Plains.......................... 0 4 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK FIVE
Thursday, Sept. 24
McCamey 41, San Antonio Cole 13
Friday, Sept. 25
Ralls 28, Plains 0
Rocksprings 54, Iraan 12
Wink 52, Smyer 22
Seagraves vs. Tornillo, ccd.
WEEK SIX
Thursday, Oct. 1
McCamey vs. Petrolia at Roscoe, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 2
Plains at Sudan, 7 p.m.
Seagraves at Roscoe, 7 p.m.
Crane at Wink, 7:30 p.m.
Iraan at Anthony, 7:30 p.m.
———
CLASS 1A
District 5-1A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Buena Vista................. 3 2 0 0
Fort Davis.................... 2 2 0 0
Van Horn..................... 1 1 0 0
Marfa........................... 0 3 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK FIVE
Friday, Sept. 25
Fort Davis 62, Sanderson 16
Sierra Blanca 37, Marfa 14
Lamesa Klondike 50, Buena Vista 0
Garden City 52, Van Horn 32
WEEK SIX
Friday, Oct. 2
Buena Vista at Sanderson, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Davis at Sierra Blanca, 7:30 p.m.
Grandfalls-Royalty at Van Horn, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Permian Basin Athletics Co-Op at Marfa, 7:30 p.m.
———
District 6-1A Division I
Overall District
Team W L W L
Rankin......................... 3 1 0 0
Garden City................. 3 2 0 0
Micland TLCA............. 2 2 0 0
Lenorah Grady............ 2 3 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK FIVE
Thursday, Sept. 24
Lenorah Grady 52, Garden City JV 6
Friday, Sept. 25
Midland TLCA 64, Trent 14
Garden City 52, Van Horn 32
Saturday, Sept. 26
Calvert at Rankin, (n)
WEEK SIX
Friday, Oct. 2
Rankin at Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 6:30 p.m.
Garden City at Westbrook, 7:30 p.m.
Robert Lee at Lenorah Grady, 7:30 p.m.
Paint Rock at Midland TLCA, 7:30 p.m.
———
District 5-1A Division II
Overall District
Team W L W L
Balmorhea................... 4 1 0 0
Grandfalls-Royalty..... 2 2 0 0
Sierra Blanca............... 1 1 0 0
Sanderson................... 1 3 0 0
x-clinched playoff spot
WEEK FIVE
Friday, Sept. 25
Balmorhea 70, Nazareth 20
Fort Davis 62, Sanderson 16
Sierra Blanca 37, Marfa 14
Grandfalls-Royalty, open
WEEK SIX
Friday, Oct. 2
Buena Vista at Sanderson, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Davis at Sierra Blanca, 7:30 p.m.
Grandfalls-Royalty at Van Horn, 7:30 p.m.
Balmorhea, open
VOLLEYBALL
Andrews def. Pecos
25-21. 25-23, 15-25, 25-19
At Pecos HS, Saturday
Kills — Andrews; Kassidy Epperson 18, Alyssa Vasquez 8, Hannah Renteria 8, Tatym Pack 5, Miranda Trevino 1, Laura Madrilez 1, Haley Gafford 1.
Blocks — Andrews; Kassidy Epperson 2.5, Tori Woodside 1, Laura Madrilez 0.5.
Assists — Andrews; Miranda Trevino 22, Erynn Pool 17, Kassidy Epperson 1, Anissa Jimenez 1.
Digs — Andrews; Tatym Pack 18, Alyssa Vasquez 15, Hanna Wells 13, Kassidy Epperson 13, Miranda Trevino 6, Laura Madrilez 4, Tori Woodside 1, Haley Gafford 1.
Aces — Andrews; Erynn Pool 1, Kassidy Epperson 1, Tatym Pack 1, Miranda Trevino 1.
Records
Andrews 15-2, 2-0 District 2-4A.
Sub-Varsity
JV: Pecos def. Andrews.
Freshmen: Andrews def. Pecos.
