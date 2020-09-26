  • September 26, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Permian Basin Scoreboard for Sept. 26

Posted: Saturday, September 26, 2020 8:03 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

CLASS 6A

District 2-6A

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Midland Lee................ 1        0             0        0

Permian....................... 1        0             0        0

Odessa High............... 0        0             0        0

Abilene High............... 0        1             0        0

Midland High.............. 0        1             0        0

San Angelo Central..... 0        1             0        0

Wolfforth Frenship....... 0        1             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK ONE

Thursday, Sept. 24

Permian 47, Abilene Cooper 35

Killeen Shoemaker 61, San Angelo Central 35

Friday, Sept. 25

Amarillo Tascosa 26, Abilene High 20

Lubbock Coronado 42, Wolfforth Frenship 14

Midland Lee 54, Amarillo High 40

Wichita Falls Riders 42, Midland High 13

Lubbock Monterey at Odessa High, ccd.

WEEK TWO

Friday, Oct. 2

Abilene Cooper at Abilene High, 7 p.m.

Amarillo High at Midland High, 7 p.m.

Midland Lee at Amarilllo Tascosa, 7 p.m.

San Angelo Central at Schertz Clemens, 7 p.m.

Wolfforth Frenship vs Burleson Centennial at Sweetwater, 7 p.m.

Permian at Mesquite Horn, 7:30 p.m.

Odessa High, open

———

CLASS 4A

District 2-4A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Andrews...................... 4        1             0        0

Big Spring.................... 3        1             0        0

San Angelo Lake View. 3        2             0        0

Fort Stockton................ 1        4             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK FIVE

Thursday, Sept. 24

Lubbock High 48, Big Spring 12

Friday, Sept. 25

Andrews 45, Lubbock Estacado 44

Pecos 28, Fort Stockton 21

San Angelo Lake View 63, Brownfield 40

WEEK SIX

Friday, Oct. 2

Fabens at San Angelo Lake View, 6 p.m.

Hereford at Andrews, 7 p.m.

Lubbock High at Fort Stockton, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at Littlefield, ccd.

———

District 1-4A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Sweetwater.................. 3        1             0        0

Pecos.......................... 2        1             0        0

Greenwood.................. 2        2             0        0

Snyder......................... 2        2             0        0

Monahans................... 2        3             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK FIVE

Friday, Sept. 25

Canyon 48, Greenwood 0

Monahans 29, Lamesa 8

Pecos 28, Fort Stockton 21

Sweetwater 54, Clyde 10

Snyder at Tuscola Jim Ned, ccd.

WEEK SIX

Friday, Oct. 2

Pecos at Greenwood, 7 p.m.

Seminole at Monahans, 7 p.m.

Sweetwater at Snyder, 7 p.m.

———

District 2-4A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Levelland.................... 1        4             0        0

Lubbock Estacado...... 1        4             0        0

Seminole..................... 1        4             0        0

Perryton....................... 0        3             0        0

Borger.......................... 0        5             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK FIVE

Friday, Sept. 25

Andrews 45, Lubbock Estacado 44

Dalhart 46, Borger 8

Pampa 50, Levelland 26

Seminole 51, Muleshoe 40

Bushland at Perryton, ccd.

WEEK SIX

Friday, Oct. 2

Levelland at Canyon, 7 p.m.

Lubbock Estacado at Bushland, 7 p.m.

Perryton at Pampa, 7 p.m.

Seminole at Monahans, 7 p.m.

Ulysses (Kan.) at Borger, 7 p.m.

———

CLASS 3A

District 1-3A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Shallowater................. 3        0             0        0

Denver City................. 2        3             0        0

Slaton.......................... 1        2             0        0

Lamesa....................... 1        4             0        0

Kermit.......................... 0        3             0        0

Brownfield................... 0        4             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK FIVE

Friday, Sept. 25

Crane 31, Denver City 21

Monahans 29, Lamesa 8

San Angelo Lake View 63, Brownfield 40

Post 46, Slaton 7

Shallowater, open

Alpine at Kermit, ccd.

WEEK SIX

Friday, Oct. 2

Kermit at Slaton, 7 p.m.

Lamesa at Denver City, 7 p.m.

Shallowater at Brownfield, 7 p.m.

———

District 1-3A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Crane.......................... 3        0             0        0

Alpine.......................... 2        2             0        0

Anthony....................... 0        0             0        0

Tornillo........................ 0        0             0        0

Compass Academy.... 0        4             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK FIVE

Friday, Sept. 25

Lockney 67, Compass Academy 0

Crane 31, Denver City 21

Anthony, open

Alpine at Kermit, ccd.

Tornillo vs. Seagraves, ccd.

WEEK SIX

Friday, Oct. 2

Crane at Wink, 7:30 p.m.

Iraan at Anthony, 7:30 p.m.

Reagan County at Alpine,  Jackson Field, 7:30 p.m.

San Elizario at Tornillo, 8 p.m.

Compass Academy, open

———

CLASS 2A

District 1-2A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Wink............................ 5        0             0        0

McCamey................... 3        1             0        0

Seagraves................... 1        3             0        0

Iraan............................ 0        2             0        0

Plains.......................... 0        4             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK FIVE

Thursday, Sept. 24

McCamey 41, San Antonio Cole 13

Friday, Sept. 25

Ralls 28, Plains 0

Rocksprings 54, Iraan 12

Wink 52, Smyer 22

Seagraves vs. Tornillo, ccd.

WEEK SIX

Thursday, Oct. 1

McCamey vs. Petrolia at Roscoe, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 2

Plains at Sudan, 7 p.m.

Seagraves at Roscoe, 7 p.m.

Crane at Wink, 7:30 p.m.

Iraan at Anthony, 7:30 p.m.

———

CLASS 1A

District 5-1A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Buena Vista................. 3        2             0        0

Fort Davis.................... 2        2             0        0

Van Horn..................... 1        1             0        0

Marfa........................... 0        3             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK FIVE

Friday, Sept. 25

Fort Davis 62, Sanderson 16

Sierra Blanca 37, Marfa 14

Lamesa Klondike 50, Buena Vista 0

Garden City 52, Van Horn 32

WEEK SIX

Friday, Oct. 2

Buena Vista at Sanderson, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Davis at Sierra Blanca, 7:30 p.m.

Grandfalls-Royalty at Van Horn, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Permian Basin Athletics Co-Op at Marfa, 7:30 p.m.

———

District 6-1A Division I

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Rankin......................... 3        1             0        0

Garden City................. 3        2             0        0

Micland TLCA............. 2        2             0        0

Lenorah Grady............ 2        3             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK FIVE

Thursday, Sept. 24

Lenorah Grady 52, Garden City JV 6

Friday, Sept. 25

Midland TLCA 64, Trent 14

Garden City 52, Van Horn 32

Saturday, Sept. 26

Calvert at Rankin, (n)

WEEK SIX

Friday, Oct. 2

Rankin at Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 6:30 p.m.

Garden City at Westbrook, 7:30 p.m.

Robert Lee at Lenorah Grady, 7:30 p.m.

Paint Rock at Midland TLCA, 7:30 p.m.

———

District 5-1A Division II

                                     Overall            District

Team                          W        L           W        L

Balmorhea................... 4        1             0        0

Grandfalls-Royalty..... 2        2             0        0

Sierra Blanca............... 1        1             0        0

Sanderson................... 1        3             0        0

x-clinched playoff spot

WEEK FIVE

Friday, Sept. 25

Balmorhea 70, Nazareth 20

Fort Davis 62, Sanderson 16

Sierra Blanca 37, Marfa 14

Grandfalls-Royalty, open

WEEK SIX

Friday, Oct. 2

Buena Vista at Sanderson, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Davis at Sierra Blanca, 7:30 p.m.

Grandfalls-Royalty at Van Horn, 7:30 p.m.

Balmorhea, open

 

VOLLEYBALL

Andrews def. Pecos

25-21. 25-23, 15-25, 25-19

 At Pecos HS, Saturday

Kills — Andrews; Kassidy Epperson 18, Alyssa Vasquez 8, Hannah Renteria 8, Tatym Pack 5, Miranda Trevino 1, Laura Madrilez 1, Haley Gafford 1.

Blocks — Andrews; Kassidy Epperson 2.5, Tori Woodside 1, Laura Madrilez 0.5.

Assists — Andrews; Miranda Trevino 22, Erynn Pool 17, Kassidy Epperson 1, Anissa Jimenez 1.

Digs — Andrews; Tatym Pack 18, Alyssa Vasquez 15, Hanna Wells 13,  Kassidy Epperson 13, Miranda Trevino 6, Laura Madrilez 4, Tori Woodside 1,  Haley Gafford 1.

Aces — Andrews; Erynn Pool 1, Kassidy Epperson 1, Tatym Pack 1, Miranda Trevino 1.

Records

Andrews 15-2, 2-0 District 2-4A.

Sub-Varsity

JV: Pecos def. Andrews.

Freshmen: Andrews def. Pecos.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

